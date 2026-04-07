Liverpool must double bid to sign ‘standout’ Brazilian star who’s a ‘clinical finisher’

Liverpool are competing with Paris Saint-Germain and Parma for the capture of Brazilian sensation Erick Bele, according to a report, with the cost of the operation having been revealed.

Bele is a 19-year-old attacking midfielder who is making waves in his native Brazil. The playmaker will soon force his way into Palmeiras’ first-team squad, while he has already been starring for Brazil U20s at international level.

Palmeiras have produced top talents such as Endrick and Estevao in recent years, and Future Ballers describe Bele as their ‘next gem’.

The teenager has put up incredible numbers at youth level and helped Palmeiras’ academy sides win several trophies.

He is left-footed but is a ‘clinical finisher’ on either side, while his long-range shooting is ‘outstanding’.

Bele is 6ft but has fantastic technique for a player of his size. All of these traits have seen Liverpool, PSG and Parma converge on a possible deal.

As per ESPN Brasil, these clubs are ‘targeting’ Bele and have ‘signalled’ that they could soon make ‘offers’ to bring him to Europe.

Liverpool have been tipped to put €20million (£17m) on the table, but Palmeiras have told Bele’s potential suitors it will take €40m (£34m) to strike a deal.

Palmeiras see the starlet as a ‘standout’ player and are planning to give him senior minutes in the coming months to speed up his development.

€40m is clearly a lot of money for a player with limited first-team minutes, so a transfer at that price would represent a risk for Liverpool.

If FSG were to agree such a transfer, then they would hope Bele could follow in the footsteps of Chelsea winger Estevao by making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

It is important to note that Liverpool will prioritise signing a right winger and central midfielder before capturing a No 10 for the future, such as Bele.

Yan Diomande is Liverpool’s preferred target to replace Mohamed Salah, though a Ligue 1 alternative has recently emerged.

In terms of midfield targets, Liverpool are unlikely to enter the battle for Elliot Anderson, but they could make a move for Adam Wharton instead.

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