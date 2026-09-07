Liverpool decide first signing of summer 2027 as Real Madrid hero also offered

Liverpool look set to begin the 2027 summer transfer window with a £47million capture, while the Reds have been given the chance to sign a former Real Madrid star in a shock deal.

Bradley Barcola was the marquee signing of the summer for Liverpool this year, arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in a stunning £123m deal. Andoni Iraola’s side also brought in Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Ifeanyi Ndukwe. Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, meanwhile, has been signed for £30m before being shipped back to Genk on loan.

The transfer window only recently shut, but it seems planning is already underway for potential deals in 2027…

Liverpool plot ‘bargain’ transfer

Loanee Araujo is in a strong position to become Liverpool’s first permanent signing next summer, according to Barcelona-based newspaper Sport.

Araujo has joined Liverpool on a season-long loan from Barcelona, and the deal includes an option to buy worth €55m (£47m).

The centre-half, who can also play at right-back, has quickly impressed Iraola and other Liverpool officials, teeing up a potential £47m switch.

Sport state: ‘Liverpool are in love with Ronald Araujo. Despite playing only three official matches, the club’s hierarchy already believes signing him was the right decision.

‘Both the coaching staff and directors are extremely satisfied with his performances.’

Liverpool ‘consider his arrival a real bargain’.

The report adds: ‘From day one, the former Barca player has found himself with a manager who is pushing him to the limit in training, who speaks with him daily, and who wants to take him to the highest level physically and mentally, but without overdoing it.

‘He knows he’s coming off a calf injury and a spell at Barca where he didn’t play a prominent role.’

Surprise offer

Liverpool and Manchester City have been offered former Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal in a surprise twist, we can confirm.

Our sources state that intermediaries contacted Liverpool and City as they explore options for Carvajal, who is a free agent.

The two Premier League giants are currently weighing up the offer. Carvajal represents a vastly experienced option, though he is 34 years old, so it likely would not be a long-term move.

We understand Fulham could be a more likely destination for the six-time Champions League winner.

Fulham are managed by former Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, and players such as Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios have already moved to Craven Cottage.

January exit planned

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa is looking to leave Anfield in January if he does not get regular game time in the coming months, as per Football Insider.

Chiesa is concerned about his minutes this season after being left out of Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League.

The winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, is open to a return to Italy.

The report adds that Liverpool could reignite their interest in Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh to replace the likes of Chiesa and Mohamed Salah.

Over the summer, Liverpool had bids for Minteh worth £50m and £60m rejected, as Brighton wanted £70m to sell.