Next Liverpool boss: FSG learn of major Xabi Alonso concern, as alternative Bundesliga coach suggested

Former Liverpool star David James has cast doubt over whether the Reds will able to replace Jurgen Klopp with Xabi Alonso, while also naming Borussia Dortmund’s Edin Terzic as an option the club could pursue.

On Friday morning, Klopp left Liverpool fans shocked by revealing he will be departing Anfield at the end of the season. It was thought that the German would remain in his role until the end of his contract, which runs until June 2026, but that is no longer the case.

Klopp has opted to leave Liverpool this summer as he does not have the energy to continue managing at the highest level. It has been suggested that the 56-year-old will take a break from football before becoming the new manager of the German national team.

Liverpool chiefs, who were informed of Klopp’s decision in November, will be heartbroken to see him go, but they must now start to firm up their list of potential replacements and decide on their No 1 target.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that early frontrunners for the role include former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who is doing an excellent job at Bayer Leverkusen, and Roberto de Zerbi of Brighton.

One manager to watch is Francesco Farioli, as the Italian has earned plenty of admirers during his brilliant spell at Nice so far.

James, who made 277 appearances for Liverpool between 1992 and 1999, has now given his verdict on the club’s manager situation.

The former goalkeeper thinks that FSG might have a problem snaring Alonso, as his other former clubs – such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich – will also be in the mix.

Liverpool told to consider another Dortmund raid

Should Liverpool miss out on Alonso, then James thinks Dortmund’s Terzic would be a good appointment, as he could follow in Klopp’s footsteps.

“The beauty of Klopp, and where’s he’s superior to most managers, is his ability to handle the media and any questioning in that situation. Liverpool don’t have crises because of what Klopp says, that’s the way I see his role as a manager beyond obviously controlling the team,” James said during an appearance on Sky Sports (26/01, at 11:48).

“Xabi Alonso is an interesting one. This is a guy who’s doing super well in the Bundesliga, and he will have a host of clubs who are interested in him.

“He’s got the options to make the choice, rather than just his love for Liverpool being the one that’s going to override any decision. Of course, he may just stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

“If I can, Dortmund and Edin Terzic, the manager there. That could be an option, he’s done a fantastic job with Dortmund. Jurgen Klopp coming from Dortmund, there seems to be a nice bit of synergy there.

“Liverpool will already have a list of managers they’re keeping their eye on, which they have done for the last couple of years. They will be pursuing those managers now to see what the options are.”

