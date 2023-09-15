Next Liverpool boss: FSG told ‘perfect’ Prem manager to replace Klopp after Germany swap claim

A former Liverpool player has named Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi as the ideal candidate to take over at Anfield once Jurgen Klopp leaves the Reds.

Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015. He has had a fantastic spell with the Merseyside giants, helping them to win major trophies such as the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Under Klopp’s guidance, Liverpool have managed to compete with Manchester City, even though they have not been able to spend as much as Pep Guardiola’s side and often lack the same level of squad depth. Liverpool and Klopp have been unlucky enough to lose two Premier League titles to City by just a singular point.

Following the sacking of Hansi Flick, Klopp has once again been linked with the Germany national team job. However, his agent recently moved to end such rumours.

But Liverpool must still prepare for Klopp potentially leaving, as German source Bild claim the German football federation (DFB) will appoint someone for Euro 2024 before chasing Klopp as their number one target ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Bild suggest Liverpool and Germany could engage in a swap, with Julian Nagelsmann becoming Germany boss before being replaced by Klopp after Euro 2024. Nagelsmann could then continue Klopp’s fantastic work at Liverpool.

However, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will need to have several managers on their list in case they miss out on Nagelsmann. And former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy has recommended they land De Zerbi, who is excelling at Brighton.

During an appearance on talkSPORT (via the Daily Mirror), Murphy said: “I’ve got the answer, so I’m not worried about it (Klopp leaving).

De Zerbi ‘perfect’ for Liverpool – pundit

“I think De Zerbi is perfect. He’ll be ready then (to take over).

“I think he plays great football, he looks a strong character, he’s learning his trade in this league with Brighton and doing it superbly well. I don’t see a better candidate.

“Things change in football really quickly. So, the flavour of the month might be someone else this time next year. But I think he (De Zerbi) is the real deal.

“There is something about him. After meeting him as well, (I can say) he’s got real gravitas. A real presence. And I love the way his teams play. But I can’t see Klopp going for some time yet. He’s got this new influx of players, and he seems enthused by Liverpool’s start (to the season) and the promising start of some of the new signings.”

It would not be a surprise if Liverpool officials were keeping tabs on De Zerbi. He took charge of Brighton towards the start of last season, following Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea, and managed to make the Seagulls even better.

They went on to finish sixth in the league last term, which means they will compete in Europe for the first time in their history this campaign.

De Zerbi is playing an exciting, attacking brand of football which is getting the best out of players such as Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Solly March.

Should Liverpool end up appointing the Italian, then they will hope he can get the Anfield crowd up off their seats on a weekly basis, while also adding to the club’s trophy cabinet, just as Klopp has done.

