Next gigantic Liverpool signing will cost ‘over €100m’ with TWO wingers lined up

Liverpool are prepared to go big when overhauling their wing positions and a fresh report claims one of the two widemen they’re after will cost in excess of €100m.

Liverpool spent mammoth sums over the summer, though are in a position to go again after recouping healthy fees from the sales of Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, to name just five.

Arne Slot’s wing positions did not see a new arrival. On the contrary, they were weakened through Diaz’s exit.

That’s left Slot with Mohamed Salah whose future is now unclear, Cody Gakpo who is enduring a difficult season, Federico Chiesa who he doesn’t trust, and Rio Nguomha who is only 17 years of age.

The end result is we’ve seen Dominik Szoboszlai play out wide on occasion and Slot even trial a 4-4-2 containing a diamond in midfield.

A refresh out wide is required even if Salah stays, and reports over the past few days have gone big on specifically Liverpool signing RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande next summer.

The 19-year-old right-footer has burst on to the scene this term with 11 goal contributions in just 15 appearances so far, including a hattrick against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out. The €20m Leipzig paid Leganes just last summer already looks a steal.

Now, a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has confirmed Liverpool are among those looking into a move for Diomande.

However, the report stressed that given the calibre of the competition Liverpool will face and the fact Diomande is an ‘incredible talent’, Leipzig have set their sights on generating upwards of €100m.

That roughly equates to £88m and if moving to Anfield, Diomande would become Liverpool’s third most expensive signing of all time, placing ahead of the likes of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Hugo Ekitike and Darwin Nunez, and behind only Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

“Top clubs from England all have Yan Diomande in their sights: Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and many more,” wrote Plettenberg on X.

“Contrary to other reports, there are no concrete or advanced talks with any club. Contract until 2030 with no release clause.

“A move after the World Cup is possible. Leipzig are considering a fee of over €100 million. Incredible talent.”

Liverpool want Antoine Semenyo too

But while Diomande is likely to have to wait until the summer, Liverpool are determined to bank Antoine Semenyo first.

The Bournemouth winger can be signed for £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) in the first part of the January window.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are all prepared to activate the player’s release clause, meaning it’s up to the clubs to turn the player’s head with their contract offers and visions for the future.

Semenyo would ordinarily be away at AFCON next month, but Ghana have not qualified. As such, and if brought to Anfield, fans could get an immediate glimpse of what Liverpool will look likle with Semenyo in Salah’s spot on the right wing.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, was provided with an exclusive update on the state of play with Semenyo earlier on Friday.

Fletcher’s report can be found here, including news of which suitor is ready to go above and beyond in the salary stakes.

