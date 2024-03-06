Next Jurgen Klopp job: Departing Liverpool boss offered ‘dream solution’ as Reds old boy talks up chances

Jurgen Klopp is leaving as Liverpool manager as the end of the season

Jurgen Klopp will be offered what has been described as a perfect next job upon leaving Liverpool this summer with the potential appointment already gaining approval from former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

The German is now in the final three months of his reign at Anfield after he announced at January that he would be stepping down from the role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season. After close to nine years at the helm, Klopp has won an impressive seven trophies – a tally which could reach 10 before the season’s end and if all objectives are reached.

While that might prove a stretch, the Reds are still very much alive in the FA Cup and Europa League, while currently sit on top of the Premier League table – a point clear of familiar foes, Manchester City, who are pushing to win a fourth straight crown.

DON’T MISS

12 players Liverpool made a profit on in the Klopp era: Coutinho, Solanke…

Eight of Klopp’s biggest transfer regrets at Liverpool: Keita, Bellingham and more…

Nonetheless, and regardless of how the rest of the 2023/24 campaign plays out, Klopp will walk away from Anfield as a bona fide club legend and arguably the most charismatic manager in their history.

The German’s love for Liverpool will also never die and, had he not – in his own words – “run out of energy” there would be no doubts at all that the Merseysiders would not be having to contemplate life after the 56-year-old.

The job Klopp takes next has not gained as much traction as perhaps expected as a result. Klopp has already made clear he wants to take a lengthy break from football to recharge his batteries, while also ruling out the possibility of taking another Premier League job if and when he does return.

Klopp to be offered ‘dream job’ upon leaving Liverpool

Of those who have been linked, Barcelona are the only side to have vocalised their interest in acquiring his services, with sporting director Deco having his say on the German and on the possibility of him taking charge at the Nou Camp.

However, Klopp has also in the past admitted his desire to one day become the national boss of the Germany team, saying last summer that only his loyalty to Liverpool would prevent him taking on the role any time soon.

“The job of national coach is and would be a great honour – there’s no question about that,” Klopp told Sky Deutschland during the close season. “The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty.

IN DEPTH: Six elite jobs Jurgen Klopp could take after leaving Liverpool: England, Borussia Dortmund return…

“I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there. If I’m supposed to do that at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club.

“Basically, it’s an interesting job. But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

However, with Klopp making clear his need to take a break from the game, it’s reported the German FA are to present an opportunity that has been described as the ‘dream solution’ for all parties.

As it stands, Julian Nagelsmann is due to step down from his role with the national side once the 2024 European Championships are over.

Reds old boy talks up Klopp for Germany

Expected to make a return to club management, Nagelsmann has already been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Newcastle.

While the DFB are respectful of Klopp’s wish to take a break after leaving Liverpool, SportBILD reports that they will offer Klopp the chance to become national coach from March 2025.

With the mission of leading his country to the 2026 World Cup, they hope that by then Klopp will have recharged his batteries enough and will be enthused by then to take on the role.

Klopp was lured to Liverpool just three months after quitting Borussia Dortmund and what was supposed to be a year-long break from the game back in October 2015.

But by resting up for around 10 months, they hope that will give him amble time for some R&R and prepare to take on the role.

It’s reported the DFB will bridge the gap between Nagelsmann’s likely exit and Klopp’s potential appointment by placing current Germany No 2 Sandro Wagner in charge alongside DFB director Hannes Wolf.

There are due to be six Nations League games between the end of Euro 2024 and the start of World Cup qualifiers, for which the two men would be trusted to take charge of.

The possibility of Klopp taking charge has been endorsed by former Reds midfielder Hamann, who feels his nation should do all they can to get him to take on the role.

“If Jurgen Klopp wants to do it, you have to find a temporary solution,” he said.

“Then there is no better solution than Wagner and Wolf: They know the store, are loyal employees and could keep the space free wonderfully.”

Klopp currently has a 61.3 win percentage record with Liverpool, having won 291 of his 475 matches in charge.

READ MORE ~ Euro Paper Talk: Salah transfer erupts as Liverpool take lead for €60m signing