Next Klopp job: Dortmund involved as expert analyses Liverpool icon’s new challenge; three more coaches affected

Jurgen Klopp could take part in a managerial merry-go-round in the 12 months after leaving Liverpool, as a journalist has explained how he might end up in charge of the German national team.

Klopp decided in November that 2023-24 would be his last season at Liverpool, with that bombshell then being announced to fans in late January. The German is lacking energy and wants to take at least a year out before deciding whether to return to management.

Barcelona have tried to convince Klopp to secure an immediate move by joining them this summer, while he has also been named as a potential replacement for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

However, Klopp has snubbed Barca’s advances and he will not be taking charge of Bayern either due to his love for Dortmund.

Instead, it is most likely the brilliant 56-year-old will manage Germany ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, that move depends on Julian Nagelsmann, who is currently in the national team hot seat.

Nagelsmann’s contract with the German FA (DFB) runs until the end of this summer’s European Championship. If Nagelsmann and his side impress, then his contract could be extended.

Nevertheless, reports in Germany reiterated on Wednesday that landing Klopp remains the ‘absolute dream solution’ for decision-makers within the DFB.

Senior Bild reporter Christian Falk has now provided an update on the situation. He states that Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, Nagelsmann and Germany assistant boss Sandro Wagner could all be affected by Klopp’s next move after Liverpool.

“Edin Terzic also has to fear for his job. Julian Nagelsmann is considered the candidate to succeed him. He is currently the German national coach. And this is where Klopp comes into play,” Falk said in his latest Daily Briefing column.

“The farewell to Klopp naturally makes Reds fans sad, but in Germany it increases hope for Klopp to take over the national team.

“There is still no decision as to whether Julian Nagelsmann and the DFB will continue their cooperation beyond the European Championship.

“Klopp would be the wish of almost all Germans. But since he wants to take a year off, there is now a new consideration in the association. Sandro Wagner, Nagelsmann’s current assistant, could bridge the year as an interim solution until Klopp takes over.

“There would still be a year until the 2026 World Cup. And Nagelsmann could return to club football. In addition to Dortmund, Barcelona is also said to be interested in Nagelsmann.”

Managing Germany at the World Cup would fulfil a lifelong dream for Klopp. Before the start of the current campaign, he admitted that such a job would ‘be a great honour’, though at the time he could not discuss it much further due to his association with Liverpool.

Of course, Klopp will soon be free to make his own decision, and it could see him enter talks with the DFB in either 2025 or 2026.

Klopp has won a host of silverware with both Liverpool and Dortmund, with his next challenge likely to be international trophies with Germany.

