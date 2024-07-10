Jurgen Klopp will reportedly be ‘tempted’ by the offer of an early return to management after being offered what has been described as his ideal next role, just a matter of weeks after his departure as Liverpool manager.

The German left behind a rich legacy at Anfield following near to nine glorious years in the dug-out with Liverpool FC winning seven major honours and reaching four European finals during a hugely-memorable tenure. That trophy count would undoubtedly have been more had his time in charge not coincided with Pep Guardiola’s trophy-fuelled era at Manchester City, who bettered the Reds on more than one occasion in that period.

During his farewell season, Liverpool won the Carabao Cup before then running out of steam in the Premier League title chase, while it was a similar story in Europe as Atalanta knocked them out in the quarter-final stages en-route to winning the Europa League.

Fittingly, Klopp also used the ‘tired’ logic when stepping down at Anfield, with his decision becoming public knowledge at the end of January, but having been well known to those in power at the club since the back end of November.

That gave the Merseysiders ample time to decide on his replacement with the role eventually handed to Arne Slot after their first choice, Xabi Alonso, had decided to stay put with Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season.

At the time of his departure, a worn-out Klopp indicated he was hoping to spend a year out the game, though did insist it was inconceivable to suggest he would not work in football ever again.

Next Jurgen Klopp job: Which positions has he been linked with?

Discussing his future back in January, Klopp stated: “If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no.

“But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible.

My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance. This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that.

“But all the rest, will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do. But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to. That’s all.”

Since escaping to his luxury villa in Santa Ponsa, Majorca, Klopp has enjoyed himself by soaking up the sun, taking swims and enjoyed a chilled out lifestyle at the local luxury spa and golf club.

However, he has also been seen in public too, taking in the Champions League final at Wembley between his former club Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, a Taylor Swiuft concert at Anfield and at the ATP Mallorca tennis final in June.

As a result, it’s little surprise to see his name linked with a number of top jobs, with Klopp touted as the manager of Barcelona prior to Hansi Flick’s appointment, a job with the Red Bull football family as General Manager, as well as a return to former club Dortmund in some some of technical director role.

Klopp offered German national job

He has also been touted for the role as future England manager amid claims Gareth Southgate will leave the position after the European Championships.

However, according to reports in Spain, it is another national job which is set to tempt Klopp back into the game far more quickly than expected, with the 57-year-old touted as a strong contender to succeed Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach.

That comes amid claims that hosts Germany are ready to part ways with Nagelsmann after their disappointing exit at the hands of finalists Spain at the quarter-finals stage.

Described in the report as a ‘resounding failure’, it is claimed Nagelsmann is at serious risk of being ‘sacked’ with those in power at the DFB frustrated by their failure to reach at least the last four of their home-staged competition.

It’s also stated that Klopp is ‘being tempted to be at the 2026 World Cup’ as Germany manager as Nagelsmann is at risk of being ‘sacked’ after this summer’s ‘resounding failure’.

The report concludes that Klopp is ‘favourite’ to become the next Germany coach and that ‘should he accept the offer, he could leave them in the next World Cup’.

Klopp has previously made clear he would welcome the chance to become Germany coach and it’s claimed the impending developments around Nagelsmann, who signed an extension to his contract before the European Championships began, could tempt the former Liverpool boss out of his sabbatical sooner than expected.