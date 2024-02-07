Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp reckons he knows exactly why Jurgen Klopp has decided to walk away from Liverpool at the end of the season, as reports from Spain continue to talk up the chances of the German taking on the Barcelona job once his Anfield days are over.

It’s approaching two weeks now since Klopp stunned the football world by announcing his decision to walk away from the Merseysiders at the end of the season, bringing to an end close to nine glorious years at Anfield. Having won six major trophies and reached four major European finals during his tenure, the 56-year-old’s place in the Liverpool history books is assured.

Speculation over who Liverpool opt for as his successor is quite rightly ramping up – and it seems that owners FSG have two men in the frame with reports stating Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi have both been shortlisted for the post.

In the meantime – and to aid that search – FSG have also appointed a man described as the ‘world’s greatest leader’ to lead their hunt and advise the club on Klopp’s replacement and following claims one man has been told the Anfield job is his ‘destiny’.

In addition to reports over whom the Reds will ultimately plump for, there are also many wondering exactly which job Klopp will take on next.

To that end, the charismatic German has seemingly been strongly linked to two posts: one with his national side and in succession to Julian Nagelsmann once this summer’s European Championships are over; and the Barcelona hotseat, for which Xavi has recently annouced he too will leave at the season’s end.

Harry Redknapp explains exactly why Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool

In the meantime, Klopp’s decision to walk away has drawn sympathy from former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp, who has major experience himself of the pressures involved at managing at the top level.

Redknapp managed close to 1400 games during a hig-profile 34-year career that started at Bournemouth and ended at Birmingham, but took on spells at the likes of West Ham and Tottenham in between.

The 76-year-old these days prefers the quiet life, making his money as an occasional pundit on TV and radio.

Asked about Klopp’s reasons to walk away – and the German has already revealed he’s run out of energy and looks forward to a more ‘normal life – Redknapp says he fully understands why the Liverpool boss has opted to quit.

“When you’re earning that money, everyone says ‘oh your life is amazing’. He just obviously feels he needs a break. You wouldn’t believe it looking at him…” Redknapp told the iNews.

“I watched him the other night when they won at Fulham, that big smile was there, he was loving it still. But underneath you don’t know. Pep [Guardiola] did it, he took a year off and came back. He’ll come back and every club in the world will want him,” Redknapp said.

“There’s just no escape anymore, social media, TV.

“When I first started, the only interviews you did was a couple of papers who would stand in the tunnel. Then suddenly Sky comes in, there’s press conferences after games, someone’s sticking a microphone under your nose as soon as you come off the pitch, you’ve had a bad day and the last thing you want to do is be asked questions. But that is the job now.”

Deco responds to Klopp to Barcelona rumours

With regards Klopp’s next job, the Reds boss continues to be linked with Barcelona and reports in Spain are adamant the Spanish giants will make a move at the season’s end.

The fact Klopp is leaving Liverpool at a time when Barca themselves are also looking for their own new boss, in light of Xavi’s decision to leave, seems to strengthen those claims.

And now their sporting director, Deco, who will help lead the chase for their next manager, has done little to temper claims the Blaugrana could turn to Klopp, admitting his admiration for the job he has done at Anfield.

When asked about a potential move for the Liverpool manager, Deco told La Vanguardia: “He’s a great coach but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about that.

“The new coach will want to make changes but first we will have to explain the project and the ideas. There are many options.”

As well as Klopp, Barca have also been tipped to move for either Bologna coach Thiago Motta and Rafa Marquez, currently in charge of Barcelona B.

Deco, though, again did his best to counter the speculation.

“I don’t follow Motta’s work much because he’s not in an Italian team that I usually watch.

“I do follow Marquez because he is here. He is a young coach who is growing in the face of difficulties. Being here will make him a better coach.”

Questioned about the new coach, Deco concluded: “He has to follow a line of work, we will hardly be a team that doesn’t want to play well, that doesn’t want to have the ball.

“Starting from that idea, each coach has his own characteristics, but whoever comes in has to have the ambition and hunger to do great things. And he must know where he is coming from.”

