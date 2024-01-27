Next Liverpool manager: Alonso, Postecoglou and TWO MORE Prem bosses form Klopp replacement list

Liverpool are sizing up four candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp and the list includes Xabi Alonso, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and two other Premier League managers, while a top source has also offered a key update on FSG’s long-term future at Anfield.

For the first time since late-2015, Jurgen Klopp will not be Liverpool’s manager when next season begins. On Friday, the 56-year-old announced his intention to resign as manager at Anfield at season’s end. Klopp cited dwindling energy levels and insisted he’ll never manage another club in England out of loyalty to Liverpool.

Klopp will also take a sabbatical before considering a return to management. According to BILD reporter Christian Falk, his next step could be leading his home nation of Germany into the 2026 World Cup.

But of greater importance to Liverpool fans is the subject of who’ll take Klopp’s place in the dugout. It certainly won’t be an easy position to fill given the German’s incredible impact over the last eight-plus years.

Former Reds midfielder, Xabi Alonso, has quickly emerged as many people’s frontrunner. Alonso, 42, is working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen who remarkably remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Alonso has his Leverkusen side top of the tree in the Bundesliga and we’ve detailed five stars who could benefit from Alonso taking charge at Anfield.

Now, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Alonso is a confirmed target of Liverpool. However, he’s by no means the only one.

Liverpool eyeing Alonso, De Zerbi, Postecoglou and Frank

Joining Alonso on Liverpool’s radar is Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank of Brentford.

German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann got a passing reference, though his stock has fallen after failing to oversee a revival in fortunes since replacing Hansi Flick.

Postecoglou is a boyhood Liverpool fan, though Daniel Levy would no doubt make prising the Australian out of north London as difficult as can be.

De Zerbi has earned rave reviews for the playing style he’s implemented at Brighton. De Zerbi has even been privately mentioned by Pep Guardiola as the best candidate to succeed the Spaniard at Manchester City.

Frank, meanwhile, has earned similar praise for the masterful work he’s done at Brentford. The Dane is said to have admirers at Anfield and there are ‘stylistic similarities between his side and Liverpool’s high-pressing, ultra-energetic approach.’

Ornstein noted Liverpool’s hunt for a new manager is in its infancy despite the fact Klopp let them know he intended to walk away at season’s end back in November. As such, no official approaches have been lodged so far.

Nonetheless, the looming vacancy at Liverpool is already causing a stir within the Premier League.

Prem sides fear Liverpool approach; FSG ownership update

One senior figure at a top flight side – who insisted on remaining anonymous – claimed Klopp’s decision has created anxiety within his own club due to the prospect of having their manager lured away.

Elsewhere, Ornstein reaffirmed owners FSG still remain fully committed to Liverpool.

FSG had explored selling Liverpool at the end of 2022, though found it difficult to attract buyers given their reported £4bn target price.

Ornstein concluded: ‘Senior FSG executives have stressed that Liverpool’s owners remain in it for the long haul.

‘They intend to oversee this new era and they have no intention of reviving their plans to sell their majority shareholding.’

