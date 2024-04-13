Next Liverpool manager: Another top candidate emphatically rules out Reds move as FSG contemplate only option left

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp and Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is reportedly on their shortlist of targets.

The Italian coach has done a fine job at Brighton since replacing Graham Potter in 2022 and guided them to an impressive sixth-place finish last season.

De Zerbi has caught the attention of clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid reportedly one of those interested in him.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with De Zerbi, with their plans for the post-Klopp era at Anfield beginning to take shape.

However, when asked about his future in a recent interview, De Zerbi hinted that he intends to remain at Brighton for the foreseeable future.

“I love Italy and our football,” he told Italian outlet Bobo TV.

“I feel good in England, in the Premier League and I have no intention of leaving.

“There is no team that can change my mind, I have made a commitment [to Brighton]. I like being outside and experiencing the atmosphere of the stadium.

“Furthermore, in England, I have the opportunity to improve my knowledge of the language and football.”

READ MORE: Man Utd star mocks Liverpool after Europa League thrashing; Jurgen Klopp slammed by Reds legend

Clear favourite in Liverpool manager hunt emerges

De Zerbi’s contract with the Seagulls is valid until 2026 and it seems that he has every intention of seeing out his deal.

As a result, Liverpool’s owners FSG will have to focus on alternatives.

Their top managerial target was initially Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, but he too has snubbed them in favour of staying at his current team.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the man at the top of their shortlist is now Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.

Various outlets have claimed in recent days that the 39-year-old has already agreed a deal in principle to join Liverpool. However, he insisted in a recent interview that this is not the case.

It’s thought that Liverpool will have to pay a £17.1m release clause in Amorim’s contract to bring him in this summer and they seem to be willing to do so.

The coach has enjoyed great success in Portugal since joining Sporting in 2020. He has already won four major trophies with the club and they currently sit top of the Primeira Liga table.

Living up to Klopp’s legacy at Anfield would be no easy task for any manager, but Amorim seems the big favourite to take the job as things stand.

DON’T MISS: Ruben Amorim asks Liverpool to fund lavish £120m triple transfer splurge with three Klopp heroes replaced