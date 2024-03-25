Next Liverpool manager: Bayern Munich jump all over Liverpool Plan B as new claims arise over Xabi Alonso

Roberto De Zerbi could emerge as an appealing option for Bayern Munich and Liverpool if Xabi Alonso is unattainable

Liverpool’s hunt for a new manager has suffered a double blow amid new suggestions that top target Xabi Alonso could stay at Bayer Leverkusen, with Bayern Munich holding talks with the Reds’ Plan B option Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool have been searching for a new boss since Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he will step down from his role at the end of the season, having overseen the club’s most successful spell of the Premier League era.

Former midfielder Alonso, whose Bayer Leverkusen side are closing in on a historic Bundesliga title having established a 10-point lead over Bayern Munich, is widely regarded as the preferred candidate to take over from Klopp in the summer.

READ MORE: Next Liverpool manager’s to-do list: Five major tasks for Klopp successor, from contracts to transfers

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last month that Liverpool have offered a three-year contract to Alonso after positive talks, with the Spaniard understood to favour a return to Merseyside amid interest from Bayern Munich.

German giants Bayern are also on the hunt for a new manager having announced that Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season, with Alonso’s links to the club – whom he represented for three years between 2014 and 2017 – making him a popular candidate in Bavaria.

However, fresh reports from Germany have claimed that it cannot be ruled out that Alonso may ultimately decide to remain in Leverkusen, leaving both Liverpool and Bayern scrambling for alternatives.

Among those is Brighton and Hove Albion manager De Zerbi, who according to both Bild and Sky Germany has already spoken to Bayern Munich with a view to succeeding Tuchel in the summer.

READ MORE: The all-conquering XI Liverpool could pick in 2024/25 if Xabi Alonso is appointed manager and with triple swoop on

Bayern are likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona – also looking for a new manager as Xavi Hernandez prepares to step down at the end of the season – with Antonio Conte also regarded as a potential option for the club.

Sebastian Hoeness, the nephew of Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness, had been considered another contender for the role before extending his contract with Stuttgart earlier this month.

Bayern’s links to De Zerbi come just weeks after reports in Spain indicated Barcelona had identified the Italian as “the chosen one” to succeed Xavi, with his appointment approved by both president Joan Laporta and director Deco after “extensive” talks with De Zerbi’s representatives.

The €10million release clause in De Zerbi’s contract was cited as “the main obstacle” to a deal, with “arduous and complicated” negotiations expected with Brighton to release him from the deal.

De Zerbi was appointed Brighton manager in September 2022 and led the Seagulls to European qualification for the first time in their history last season.

Brighton were eliminated from the Europa League earlier this month after a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Roma.

DON’T MISS: Xabi Alonso next club: All five rivals to Liverpool who’ve been linked with Bayer Leverkusen manager