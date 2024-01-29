Next Liverpool manager: Decision made on Xabi Alonso replacing Jurgen Klopp, as stunning Man City claim issued

Bayer Leverkusen have both publicly and privately let Xabi Alonso know of their stance on him replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, though one expert claims Manchester City could stun the Reds with an appointment of their own.

Klopp will walk away from Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German made that decision back in November, though the news was kept under wraps until last Friday.

Klopp intends to take a sabbatical and has vowed never to manage another English side other than the Reds out of loyalty to Liverpool.

But despite his looming absence from the game, speculation over his next role is already rampant. Indeed, BILD suggested Klopp could take the German national team job, while Xavi’s announcement he’ll leave Barcelona at season’s end has put a move to the Camp Nou in focus.

In any case, of more pressing concern to Liverpool fans is who’ll replace Klopp at Anfield.

Xabi Alonso has quickly emerged as the favourite with the bookmakers. The Spaniard, 42, is working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen and is adept at operating under financial constraints – just as Klopp has done under owners FSG.

There have been suggestions a clause is present in Alonso’s contract with Leverkusen that allows him to join one of the three heavyweight clubs he played for. The trio in question are Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

However, it’s since been confirmed no such clause is in place by Bayer Leverkusen’s CEO, Fernando Carro. Regardless, that did not stop Carro from cryptically stating “but sometimes agreements that are not on paper are agreements as well.”

In any case, Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has revealed Leverkusen WILL NOT stand in Alonso’s way if he wishes to succeed Klopp at Anfield.

Xabi Alonso CAN leave Leverkusen for Liverpool

Writing in his column for the BBC, Balague stressed Alonso will be allowed to leave Leverkusen early if Liverpool come calling.

“The former Spain international, who has recently turned 42, has two and a half years left on his Bayer Leverkusen contract,” wrote Balague.

“Leverkusen have always told Alonso, both privately and publicly, they would not stand in his way if a chance to join one of the elite clubs in Europe came his way. There is no buy-out clause in his contract.”

Thomas Tuchel has been in the Bayern hotseat for less than a year, while Carlo Ancelotti penned an extension with Real Madrid that ties his future to the Bernabeu until 2026.

As such, you might expect Liverpool to have a free run at appointing Alonso, especially in the knowledge Leverkusen won’t stand in their way.

Man City could pip Liverpool to Alonso?

However, Balague went on to suggest Man City could prove troublesome for Liverpool in the event Pep Guardiola also decides enough is enough.

Guardiola is contracted to City until the end of the 2024/25 season. Whether he’ll extend his stay – or conversely leave one year early – is as yet unknown.

But Balague stated Man City have also begun to size up Alonso who is labelled ‘one of the hottest managerial properties’ in the game right now. Alonso is well known to Guardiola having played under his countryman at Bayern.

“Real Madrid, Bayern Munich (both of whom he also played for with great distinction) and even Manchester City where Pep Guardiola might not extend his stay past the end of next season, will also be looking closely at the situation,” added Balague.

In any case, City certainly won’t push Guardiola out and the Man City threat will only become an issue for Liverpool if the Guardiola follows Klopp’s lead in walking away.

Leverkusen exit down to Alonso – Balague

Balague then noted Alonso’s next step will be determined by himself and no one else.

“Nothing has changed. His plan has always been the same,” stated Balague. “The idea has always been that if things went well then the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool would be a possible next step, while if things went less well then there would always be the chance of returning to his hometown of San Sebastian and Real Sociedad.

“In fact, after taking his apprenticeship with Real Sociedad B side Sanse, Alonso might well have graduated to the job as first-team coach had it not been for the excellent job current incumbent Imanol Alguacil had done, and continues to do.

“Circumstances have now also brought Bayern Munich into the picture as well as Manchester City, although it is way off the mark to suggest that all any of the top clubs have to do is knock on his door and he will come running.”

Balague concluded: “Alonso, and nobody else, will decide when it is time to leave Bayer Leverkusen.”

