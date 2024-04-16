Liverpool remain on track to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next manager in succession to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool remain very much on course to finalise the appointment of Ruben Amorim this summer despite a wave of recent denials and amid major new claims that the Sporting Lisbon coach is “ready to take” the top job at Anfield.

The Merseysiders are now entering the final weeks of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield as their charismatic and hugely-popular German coach prepares to bring the curtain down on his highly-successful eight and a half year reign. Currently with seven major trophies to his name, all at Liverpool will hope there is one final moment of glory for their fans to remember Klopp by.

However, a turbulent week leaves Liverpool needing an unlikely slip-up by three-time Premier League champions Manchester City in the title race, while the Reds are also in need of another major European comeback – something that has encapsulated Klopp’s time on Merseyside – if they are to recover from a 3-0 deficit to Atalanta in the Europa League.

Nonetheless, Liverpool have learned over the years that nothing is impossible under Klopp and an early goal in Bergamo in their favour could well set the tone for a potential comeback.

GO DEEPER: Five Liverpool deals Michael Edwards could make, with first coup already agreed

In the meantime, work continues to go on ferociously behind the scenes at landing upon the successor to Klopp at Anfield. And while Michael Edwards, who is leading the hunt to ensure the post Klopp era at Anfield remains as successful as possible, has suffered one knockback already after Xabi Alonso chose to stay put, that focus has very dramatically sharpened instead towards Amorim.

However, landing on the 39-year-old will not be easy either, especially amid a plethora of denials playing down the Sporting CP coach’s chances of moving to Anfield.

Ruben Amorim offered three-year Liverpool deal

Indeed, Amorim himself has issued two denials over the past five days over claims an agreement to move to Liverpool has been reached.

“I didn’t say anything to the players [about Liverpool],” he said ahead of Sporting’s match against Famalicao on Tuesday evening.

“When it was mentioned that I had an agreement with Liverpool, I felt the need to talk, but I left that part for the press conference. I don’t get anything from the players, they just ask about days off!”

Last week, he had commented: “I’ll say it again: I’m Sporting’s coach.

“There was no interview with any club, no agreement with any club. I am focused, as always, on defending my club.”

DON’T MISS ~ Ruben Amorim: Liverpool manager target’s top five Sporting CP signings amid Klopp replacement rumours

And amid those comments, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also offered up his thoughts on the process, claiming it is by no means certain Amorim will take the job and with a teasing ‘see how this one plays out’ sign off.

However, despite the efforts to quell those claims, TEAMtalk sources have reported that Liverpool remain very much fixed on appointing Amorim as their next boss and can confirm the Sporting coach has been offered terms over a three-year deal at Anfield – an offer, we understand, he is eager to accept.

Until then, the focus will very much remain on his efforts to steer Sporting towards the second Primeira Liga title of his reign. And the capital club can take another significant step towards that goal with victory over the league’s eighth-placed side on Tuesday evening.

Next Liverpool manager: Former Rangers boss makes major Amorim claim

And despite suggestions Amorim may lack the necessary experience to take on such a huge role – one arguably made even larger by the fact any incumbent will be stepping into Klopp’s very sizeable shoes – Liverpool are very much focused on securing his signing.

Amorim’s credentials for the role have also been talked up by Rangers coach Pedro Caixinha, who has suggested his compatriot is “ready to take the job” and has the “maturity” needed to replace Klopp.

“Ruben Amorim is ready for Liverpool and I don’t think he’s too young. He has maturity, footballing experience, knowledge and preparation,” Caixinha, who is currently working out in Brazil, told Bola na Rede.

“There’s been a lot of talk about his preparation, because he didn’t have a Pro Licence and he was on the bench. He was, if I’m not mistaken, the only national champion to then finish the UEFA Pro course and, as far as I know, he did it with the same humility and naturalness.”

“He had already completed a postgraduate course. He’s a person who wants to graduate and believes in what he does.”

READ MORE: The frightening XI Liverpool could select if Ruben Amorim takes charge in the Anfield dugout

On the prospects of moving to Merseyside, Caixinha added: “He’s very proud, incisive, but he knows that the path is there and it’s for him, and that everyone has to follow it.”

Amorim currently boasts a hugely-impressive 70.83% win percentage record at Sporting, having won 153 of his 216 matches in charge so far following his appointment as boss back in March 2020.