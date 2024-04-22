Next Liverpool manager: Edwards shellshocked as West Ham hijack deal for top Klopp replacement

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as West Ham are now in talks over a potential deal, according to reports.

With Jurgen Klopp set to stand down at the end of the season, Liverpool have been looking for his successor for the past few months.

Initially, Xabi Alonso was their top target, although he’s since committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen and thus won’t be on the move this summer.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has also been among the names linked with the Anfield hot seat, although he recently signed a contract extension with the German national team.

For several weeks, Sporting boss Amorim has seemed like the obvious target for Liverpool to go after, although the Reds have been dealt a fresh blow in pursuit of the 39-year-old.

According to David Ornstein, West Ham are in talks over an ‘ambitious move’ for Amorim, if David Moyes does leave the club.

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is also under consideration from the Hammers, but it’s thought that Amorim is their ‘top target’ at this stage.

Ornstein does state that West Ham are ‘unclear’ about where they sit among Amorim’s options, but a move to Liverpool seems ‘unlikely’ at this stage.

It is worth mentioning that Ornstein has previously stated that Amorim is not a ‘shoo-in’ for the Liverpool job, despite the concrete links of late.

“Ruben Amorim has been heavily linked with the role,” he said in discussions with CBS Sports earlier this month.

“But it’s my understanding that despite being a candidate, he’s not a shoo-in for this job. He’s not necessarily the top option. We’ll have to see how this plays out…”

READ MORE: Gigantic Liverpool boost as Fabrizio Romano shuts down ‘crucial’ star’s move to Euro giant

Where will Amorim end up?

While the Sporting boss has been heavily linked with the Liverpool job in recent weeks, he did take the opportunity to distance himself from the job earlier this month.

“To end everything around, this is the last time I talk about my future,” the 39-year-old said.

“There was no interview, much less an agreement [with Liverpool]. The only thing we all want here is to be champions for Sporting, and nothing will change.

“I’ll say it again: I’m Sporting’s coach. There was no interview with any club, no agreement with any club. I am focused, as always, on defending my club.

“And since I really have nothing to say: there will be no interviews or agreements with the Sporting coach. The deal is done, whether for this club or another.”

As things stand, Sporting sit top of the Liga Portugal and boast a 10-point lead over Benfica with just four games to play.

With Amorim on the cusp of another league title, it makes sense that his full focus is going to be on Sporting for the time being.

However, with several clubs now vying for his signature, he’ll soon be left with a big decision to make. Given his credentials and links to Liverpool, West Ham will surely be in dreamland if they are able to tempt him to the London Stadium.

DON’T MISS: Next Liverpool manager: Another contender rejects Reds, as big issue new favourite will face emerges