Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their quest to appoint a new manager in succession to Jurgen Klopp after one of FSG’s options, Simone Inzaghi, decided against a move to Merseyside – while Harry Redknapp has offered his own maverick thoughts on whom the next Reds boss should be.

The Merseysiders are considering options to replace Klopp as manager this summer after the German’s decision to step away after close to nine years in the hotseat. During his time at the helm, Klopp has won seven major honours to date and could yet add to that haul with Liverpool still pushing for glory on three fronts this season.

Currently top of the Premier League and through to the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Reds are in Europa League action on Thursday evening when they take on Sparta Prague in the first leg of their round of 16 encounter.

FSG, for their part, do not want to distract Klopp and Co from the quest to win an unprecedented quadruple this season in what would draw the curtain down on a truly iconic spell in charge for the 56-year-old.

However, preparations for life after their charismatic manager are already well underway, with their American owners having known about Klopp’s decision some 10 weeks or so before it was officially announced to a shocked footballing world.

The man at the top of their wislist appears to be Xabi Alonso, though the Reds will not have matters all their own way in their quest to land the 42-year-old.

And while Klopp himself appears to have anointed the Bayer Leverkusen coach as his heir, competition from Bayern Munich means the Reds face a nervous wait to land their top choice.

Bayern lead Liverpool for Xabi Alonso

And while a report on Thursday morning claimed Alonso has confirmed his intentions to leave the Bundesliga table-toppers this summer, it remains uncertain who he will actually pick.

Nonetheless, TEAMtalk sources revealed late last month that Alonso is likely to reject the job at Anfield, not least due to the sizeable shoes he would have to fill by replacing Klopp.

Furthermore, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio also believes Bayern have the advantage, declaring to wettfreunde.net: “I thought Liverpool were ahead of Bayern Munich (for Xabi Alonso) two or three weeks ago but now Bayern Munich are moving fast because they think he’s the perfect manager for the future.

“When Bayern Munich wants a coach, usually they get the coach because they’re a top club and I know they are pushing strongly. They have no issues paying the exit clauses as they did for Julian Nagelsmann.”

He added: “At this moment Munich are ahead of Liverpool and Xabi has a good relationship with [Uli] Hoeness and Hoeness decides what happens. They will do everything to get him.”

As a result, FSG are scouring the globe for potential alternative options with the likes of Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi also strongly reported to be on their wishlist.

Simone Izaghi has no desire to become Liverpool boss

However, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has also been touted for the job in recent days, having done a stellar job at the San Siro and steering the Nerazzurri to what looks likely to be their first title since the days of Antonio Conte.

Inzaghi’s current deal is due to expire in summer 2025, giving Liverpool hope of luring him away.

The 47-year-old, pictured above with his partner Angela Robusti, has also been touted as a contender for the Manchester United job should Sir Jim Ratcliffe part ways with Erik ten Hag this summer.

Inter, though, have other ideas and are keen to tie him to an extension with talks underway over a new three-year deal until summer 2027.

Now la Gazzetta dello Sport claims Inzaghi has informed intermediaries working for Liverpool that he has no interest in taking on the Anfield job this summer.

That tallies with comments Inzaghi made about his future earlier this week when he stated: “I’m happy here at Inter and I feel good with the board and with the fans.

“Regarding my contract, we are going to meet after this season to discuss the extension but the relationship is really great.

“From my point of view, talks will be good.”

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta also insist the Nerazzurri remain confident of tying Inzaghi down to fresh terms, saying recently: “We love Simone and obviously we want to continue with him, we will open negotiations at the right moment.

“His deal expires in 2025 but he’s happy here and we’re very happy with Simone’s job.”

Next Liverpool boss: Harry Redknapp throws ‘mad choice’ into the mix

With Liverpool considering their next move, former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp has had his say on a possible successor for Klopp.

And he is championing the causes of one man whose name has rarely been mentioned with regards the forthcoming vacancy in Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to BetVictor, but acknowledging people may think he’s mad in his choice, Redknapp said: “I’m going to say somebody and people are going to think that I’m off my head, but I would give it to Steven Gerrard.

“I know people will say that he was a failure at Aston Villa and it didn’t go great there, but he’s a Liverpool man and was an incredible player for them. He’s got passion for the game and I used to listen to him speak when he was at Rangers and always thought he was going to be top drawer. I would love to see him manage Liverpool.

“Xabi Alonso would be a good choice as well but there’s every chance he will go to Bayern Munich – they’re a massive club as well who managed to get Harry Kane to leave the Premier League last summer. I know I’m probably not in the majority when I say it should be Steven Gerrard but I’ve still got belief in him – I don’t write people off.”

Explaining his reasoning further, he added: “You need the right players in order to perform well as a manager. Look at Unai Emery at Aston Villa – he went to Arsenal and was no good but has gone to Villa and is doing a great job. It’s a different club with different players and the circumstances are different – it just worked for him there. I’m in Steven Gerrard’s corner for this one.”

Gerrard recently signed a new deal with Al-Ettifaq to extend his stay with the Saudi Pro-League side until 2027.

