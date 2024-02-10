Next Liverpool manager: Former Xabi Alonso teammate leaks huge decision on whether he’ll succeed Jurgen Klopp

Bastian Schweinsteiger has dropped two huge hints on whether Xabi Alonso is heading to Liverpool

Bastian Schweinsteiger has delivered two telling updates on whether Xabi Alonso will succeed Jurgen Klopp as the next Liverpool manager.

Klopp publicly announced his decision to walk away from Liverpool at season’s end back in late-January. The German’s mind was made up back in November, though the news was kept under wraps for a couple of months.

Speculation is already swirling over where Klopp will go next. The 56-year-old is adamant he’ll take a sabbatical before considering his next move, though that won’t stop links to new posts developing every week.

Indeed, BILD suggested Klopp could take the German national team job ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are reportedly intent on approaching Klopp and hope to convince him to succeed Xavi this summer.

In any case, of greater significance to Liverpool fans is who will take Klopp’s seat at Anfield. On that front, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso has emerged as the odds-on favourite.

The Spaniard has worked wonders at Leverkusen who top the table in Germany at present. Indeed, the club’s record this term across all competitions stands at an incredible 26 wins, four draws and zero defeats in 30 matches.

With 90 goals scored and just 22 conceded, Leverkusen’s goal difference is a scarcely-believable plus-68 in that span.

Leverkusen’s toughest test to date when hosting second-placed Bayern Munich awaits on Saturday evening. Victory there would put Leverkusen on course for their their first ever Bundesliga title.

French outlet Foot Mercato claimed Liverpool made initial contact with Alonso back in November upon learning of Klopp’s decision to leave.

That came after Alonso had been quickly installed as Liverpool’s No 1 target ahead of Brighton’s highly-regarded Roberto De Zerbi.

The Spaniard’s past connection with Liverpool – having played for the club between 2004-09 – has also been tipped to work in the Reds’ favour.

Alonso has remained diplomatic when quizzed on replacing Klopp in public. However, according to former Bayern Munich teammate, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Alonso WILL be heading to Liverpool.

“I know him” – Schweinsteiger

Schweinsteiger played alongside Alonso in Munich between 2014-15 and when speaking on German TV, claimed Alonso’s dream is to manage Liverpool.

Furthermore, Schweinsteiger stated he’s “sure” Alonso will have no qualms about leaving Leverkusen in the summer despite the magnificent job he’s done in such a short space of time.

“I know him, and I am sure his dream is to coach Liverpool,” said Schweinsteiger (as quoted by the Mirror).

“I am sure he will leave Leverkusen in the summer.”

Aiding the speculation Alonso is bound for Merseyside are claims from Spain that Leverkusen are already lining up Julen Lopetegui as his successor.

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves last summer, though remains highly regarded around Europe.

