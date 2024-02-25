Next Liverpool manager: FSG identify coaching sensation as ideal Klopp successor after big Alonso setback

Liverpool are concerned that they will miss out on Xabi Alonso this summer and are in the process of lining up alternative managers to replace Jurgen Klopp, with Julian Nagelsmann reportedly a target.

Alonso is the standout candidate for the Liverpool job amid the excellent work he is doing at Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso’s side have incredibly gone unbeaten in 23 league matches this season, putting them top of the Bundesliga and eight points ahead of usual favourites Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen are also in a good position to win both the German cup and Europa League. Alonso has got the team playing an exciting, attacking brand of football, and it is working wonders.

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, feel this style of play would help the Reds continue to be both successful and thrilling in the wake of Klopp’s departure. Plus, the fact that Alonso is already adored by the Anfield faithful means he would be given time to work his magic.

However, Bayern have decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the campaign, and they will therefore provide Liverpool with fierce competition to snap the former midfielder up.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Saturday that Alonso is concerned about replacing a club icon such as Klopp.

The hugely impressive coach also feels he needs more experience managing at the top level before taking charge of Liverpool or Bayern, which could see him remain at Leverkusen for at least another season.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool chiefs are eyeing Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as a different option. The Telegraph have now followed up on this, stating that Amorim is under consideration alongside Nagelsmann.

Liverpool in for Julian Nagelsmann

The latter is currently in charge of the German national team, though he could become available this summer. His contract expires at the end of the tournament and if Germany crash out early on then he will become a free agent, allowing Liverpool to pounce.

Nagelsmann was previously in charge of Bayern between July 2021 and March 2023. He helped the Bavarians win a Bundesliga title and two German super cups, though he was ultimately sacked as performances and results declined and key players lost faith in his tactics. Despite this, Nagelsmann remains a very highly rated coach across Europe.

After all, despite being only 36 years of age, he already has experience working at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, Bayern and Germany, making him something of a coaching sensation.

Liverpool officials have also been impressed by Nagelsmann’s ability to help improve teams while on a budget, which is similar to what Klopp achieved at Borussia Dortmund.

Should Liverpool miss out on both Alonso and Nagelsmann, then they could go down a different route by landing a manager with Prem experience. Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank of Brentford are both admired at Anfield.

On Saturday, Brighton CEO Paul Barber responded to Liverpool and Barcelona being interested in De Zerbi by saying: “It’s a huge compliment I could do without. I think, as we’ve said many times before, the more successful we are relatively speaking, the higher profile we have.

“We expect our best people, whether they’re coaches, players or staff to come to the notice of others.

“It is a compliment, it can be frustrating as well for us obviously, but we plan for these eventualities.

“I’m hoping Roberto is here for a long time. He’s happy here, he’s doing a great job here, the fans love him, the players love him even more and we hope he stays for a long time.”

