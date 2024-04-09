Liverpool have been told they will be appointing the very best candidate in Ruben Amorim as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp, with an announcement for the Portuguese coach edging ever closer.

The Merseysiders have locked on to the 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon coach as their No 1 candidate to step into Klopp shoes, with the German’s near nine-year reign set to come to an end once the current campaign is over. Liverpool hope to end his era on a high, though, with the club very much in the mix to win the Premier League title and also installed as the favourites to win the Europa League.

Behind the scenes, though, FSG – led by freshly-installed CEO of football Michael Edwards – are working hard on finalising a deal for the charismatic Klopp’s successor, with rapid strides now being made towards the appointment of Amorim at Anfield.

With previous top target Xabi Alonso quickly insisting that he intends to stay at Bayer Leverkusen this summer, Edwards and Co have quickly turned their focus to Amorim.

And their hopes of landing the 39-year-old have gathered pace in recent days with Amorim himself talking up the possibility of taking the job and amid claims that his exit clause will actually be substantially lower than initially expected.

“I cannot guarantee that I will stay at Sporting next season,” Amorim said.

“I can’t say that like Xabi Alonso did.

“We have time to discuss my future, we will do that at the right time. Now focus on winning titles and then we will see what happens.”

Ruben Amorim to Liverpool: FSG told they are landing best man possible

Asked whether he will remain at the Jose Alvalade Stadium next season, Amorim replied: “No, I can’t guarantee that. Sporting are taking care of their future and I can’t make a decision because I have given my word so I can’t go back on it, which is if we don’t win titles, I will leave the club.

“That has always been very clear since the beginning and it was something I thought was important to tell my players because we have to win. First, we’ll win titles then we can decide [the future].”

Now sources close to TEAMtalk have revealed that Amorim has informed Sporting CP that he wishes to take the Anfield hotseat and that talks over his exit will gather pace over the course of Tuesday and amid claims he will be offered a three-year deal to take charge.

One man who fully endorses his appointment is former Liverpool defender Abel Xavier, who took his coaching badges alongside the 39-year-old and has marvelled with great interest at how his close friend has done.

And speaking to the BBC World Service, Xavier has explained why Amorim is the perfect heir to Klopp at Anfield.

“I know him very well. We finished the UEFA coaching badges course together and Ruben really impressed me. He is very humble and has a clear mentality,” Xavier, who played for Liverpool between 2001 and 2003 said.

“He’s destined to leave Sporting and when you have three or four possibilities to join big clubs like this, his name will always be at one of the top clubs, that’s for sure. He’s under contract at Sporting and doesn’t want to get distracted by things that are going on elsewhere.”

Top candidate for Liverpool job

Xavier reckons the time will come for Amorim – who was interviewed for the Chelsea job last summer before they opted for Mauricio Pochettino – to leave Lisbon and has explained why he is the ideal candidate to step into Klopp’s shoes.

Amorim is both tactically astute and plays an attractive brand of football, with Xavier also pointing to the success he has enjoyed in Portugal.

He added: “For the first time in years, Sporting can win the ‘dobradinha’ [league and cup double]. But I believe and I think almost everyone believes that Amorim’s tenure at Sporting will end very soon.

“With great respect to Sporting, I would like to see Rúben Amorim at Liverpool and I think he will be the right person to replace Jürgen Klopp.”

Sporting are currently four points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga and also boast a game in hand, having lost just two of their 27 games played so far.

Overall Amorim has an impressive 70.70 win percentage record, having won 152 of his 215 games in charge since taking on the job in March 2020.

