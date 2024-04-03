Next Liverpool manager: High-flying EFL boss tipped as ‘dark horse’ to replace Klopp amid Man Utd interest

Liverpool have been tipped to go after a high-flying Championship boss to replace Jurgen Klopp, but they could face competition from Manchester United.

With Xabi Alonso ruling himself out of the race to become the next Liverpool boss, the club have been forced to consider alternative options.

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is the favourite to take over at this stage, although the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are also under consideration.

While a move for Amorim seems like the most likely outcome, Liverpool have been tipped to go after Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna instead.

The former Man Utd coach has done a tremendous job since taking over at Portman Road. He guided Ipswich to promotion from League One last season and now has the club sitting top of the Championship.

They play an exciting brand of football and have scored 84 goals this season which is more than any other EFL side has managed.

McKenna’s reputation has grown exponentially over these last few months and Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony thinks he’d be a good option to replace Klopp.

“Yeah, I was being laughed out of the studio by [producer] Luke – a Liverpool fan – this morning, as an outside dark horse (to succeed Klopp),” MacAnthony told talkSPORT.

“I love his brand of football. I’ve been watching him since last year in League One and what he’s done. You can say that Ipswich are a big club, but they didn’t go out and spend mega-millions in the summer.

“They kept a large part of the squad and the team from League One and they’re top of the Championship with five or six games to go, it’s incredible really.

DON’T MISS – Every central defender linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star and €100m man

McKenna’s style would suit Liverpool

There’s no doubt that stepping up from the Championship to the Liverpool hot seat would be a mammoth leap, although the sort of football that Ipswich play would be a hit at Anfield.

Ipswich have won a whopping 31 points from losing positions this season and like Liverpool, they have a never-say-die attitude which often carries them over the line.

“It’s not just his coaching and managing, it’s his style as well. It’s great to watch,” MacAnthony added.

“If you watched that game yesterday, it was a great advert for the industry. It was just non-stop. Russell [Martin] does a great job with Southampton and his style.

“I think he wins promotion with Ipswich this year and he’ll surprise people with what he’ll do with them in the Premier League and within five or six years, he’ll be managing a top six club.

“That’s with due respect to Ipswich. I respect everything they’ve done there, but I don’t think you can keep a guy like that down forever.”

Man Utd have also been linked

McKenna spent five years as a coach at Old Trafford and he’s recently been linked with the top job to replace Erik ten Hag.

As per to Football Insider, Man Utd are ‘big admirers’ of McKenna who has emerged as a ‘strong contender to be their next manager.’

Considering McKenna is only 37 years old, he already has a decent amount of experience behind him. He built up his coaching CV with Tottenham and Man Utd and has managed 125 games since taking the Ipswich job in December 2021.

A move to a big six side might seem far-fetched right now but if he does get Ipswich promoted this season, he’ll have plenty of admirers in the summer.

READ MORE – Former Man Utd boss on Bayern Munich shortlist as three candidates emerge following Alonso snub