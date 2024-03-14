Next Liverpool manager: Huge twist as shock pursuit of French target ‘confirmed’ and triple-your-money offer revealed

The hunt to land a new Liverpool manager has taken a significant twist, with Ligue 1 boss Franck Haise emerging as a surprise candidate and the Reds being tipped to triple the earnings of a second coach.

Liverpool have completed the return of Michael Edwards, with the transfer guru becoming Fenway Sport Group’s (FSG) new CEO of football operations. Edwards is expected to appoint Richard Hughes as Liverpool’s next sporting director, replacing Jorg Schmadtke after his winter exit.

Hughes’ first job will be to replace Jurgen Klopp ahead of next season. That will be a tough task, as the German has been incredibly successful during his time at Anfield, though there are some top managers under consideration.

Xabi Alonso is at the top of the list due to the amazing work he is doing at Bayer Leverkusen, who are in with a shout of winning the Bundesliga, Europa League and German cup.

Other options include Roberto De Zerbi, who has earned plenty of admirers while at Brighton, alongside Julian Nagelsmann. The latter is currently in charge of the German national team but might decide to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Klopp and move to Anfield.

One shock name that has been mentioned for the Liverpool job is Franck Haise, the 52-year-old Frenchman who has been in charge of Lens since February 2020.

Haise has helped Lens gain promotion back to the French top flight and establish themselves as a top-10 club. They even finished second in Ligue 1 last term, behind Paris Saint-Germain.

French football reporter Jonathan Johnson has now ‘confirmed’ that Liverpool hold long-term interest in Haise, alongside other big clubs in Europe.

Liverpool ‘interested’ in Lens manager

“My understanding is that, yes, there has been interest in him going back a couple of years now, not just from Liverpool but also from other clubs across Europe,” the journalist said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“I don’t think you can underplay the massive role that he’s played in the restoration of Lens to being one of France’s major clubs once again.

“Lens has huge cultural significance to French football, a huge fan-base, and there are a lot of parallels between them and Borussia Dortmund, which perhaps makes sense as him being linked as someone who could follow Jurgen Klopp.

“Still, in terms of what he’s done on the pitch he’s not had quite the same amount of time with Lens as Klopp had with Dortmund, so he doesn’t have the silverware or European runs to boast.

“What Haise has done, though, is ensured Lens got back into the Champions League this season, after finishing just a point behind champions PSG last term, and they’ve never finished lower than 7th under the 52-year-old.

Possible Klopp replacement is ‘phenomenal’

“They are statistically the most in-form team in France in 2024, so if you bear in mind that he’s done all this with a fraction of the budget of PSG, he has done a phenomenal job.”

Johnson added that Haise has the ability to greatly improve players that Lens sign on the cheap, which might be one of the main reasons Liverpool are looking at him. The only potential stumbling block is that Haise is not fluent in English, which might make a potential switch to Liverpool harder.

Italian journalist Enrico Camelio has also provided his take on Liverpool’s managerial search. He states that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the two main clubs interested in Simone Inzaghi, who is poised to win the Serie A title at Inter Milan this campaign.

Inzaghi has already revealed he will soon enter contract talks with Inter, as the Italian giants try to prevent his exit. However, Camelio reports that either Liverpool or Bayern can tempt him into a move by tripling his wages.

Alonso might be the name on everyone’s lips, though it is clear that Liverpool are also considering alternative options such as Haise and Inzaghi, in case Alonso decides to remain at Leverkusen for another season.

