Next Liverpool manager: Kuyt states Gerrard hire ‘would be amazing’ as second ex-teammate endorsed

Dirk Kuyt thinks it would "be amazing" if either of Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso took over at Liverpool

Former Liverpool man Dirk Kuyt thinks it “would be amazing” if either Xabi Alonso or Steven Gerrard were given the Reds job “in the future,” as he talked up the quality of the former.

It’ll be a summer of change at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp to vacate his position as the club’s manager after nine years. He made the announcement early in 2024, and the search for his replacement seems it has been underway for some time.

Some big names have tipped for the role – of late, Ruben Amorim, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi have all appeared on that list.

But Alonso immediately came to the top of the pile given his masterful Bayer Leverkusen spell, coupled with the fact he is a former Red himself.

Indeed, his club are 10 points clear of serial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich at the table’s summit, and are yet to lose a game this season, having also reached the last eight of the Europa League.

Alonso’s former Reds teammate Gerrard was seen as the natural heir to Klopp when he first made his foray into management.

However, with the former captain being sacked by Aston Villa and now managing in Saudi Arabia, if the new boss is to be one of Anfield’s former sons, it looks most likely it will be the Spaniard instead of him.

But former Red and teammate of both, Kuyt, feels it would be great if either man got the job at some point.

Kuyt speaks on former teammates getting Liverpool job

“It would be amazing if Xabi or maybe Steven [Gerrard] in the future will become a manager of Liverpool,” Kuyt told the Liverpool Echo.

“I am really looking forward to who will get the job but if Xabi gets it I wish him all the best,” Kuyt said.

While Gerrard has not been spoken about in connection with the job that looked like it would be his from the moment he started managing at Rangers of late, he could certainly get himself back in the mix.

The back end of his time with Villa was poor, but he’s getting back on track with Al Ettifaq, who are sixth in the Saudi Pro League, and an impressive season or two could lead to him returning to European management.

Kuyt has faith in Alonso abilities

In terms of Alonso, Kuyt never had any doubt in his mind that the Spaniard would become a good coach while they were playing together, and he feels he’s shown he’s a great coach already.

“Well, you know, if you look at former team-mates and players, sometimes you doubt they can become a coach and then you see them doing really well in a management job. But, for Xabi, I think in my mind definitely he was like a future coach,” Kuyt said.

“Now Xabi is there and I think people almost cannot believe that someone other than Bayern Munich are going to win the league. That shows the quality of a manager like Xabi Alonso.

“He was always a guy during our playing time that was always thinking about the game; thinking tactically; talking always tactically outside of the pitch.”

