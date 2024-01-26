Next Liverpool manager: Leverkusen CEO hints at Xabi Alonso ‘agreement’, as Reds confirm another who’ll leave BEFORE Jurgen Klopp quits

The CEO of Bayer Leverkusen has hinted Xabi Alonso could replace Jurgen Klopp as the next Liverpool manager when addressing speculation there’s a critical clause in the Spaniard’s contract, while Alonso himself has responded to the rumours.

Klopp announced his intention to step down as Liverpool manager on Friday morning. The 56-year-old will walk away from Anfield at the end of the current campaign, though isn’t the only one who’ll depart.

Assistant managers Pep Ljinders and Peter Krawietz, plus elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave for pastures new ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Furthermore, Liverpool subsequently confirmed sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, will leave at the conclusion of the January transfer window. All in all, a completely new era is on the horizon at Anfield in 2024.

A top German source has already hinted at Jurgen Klopp’s next managerial job. Elsewhere, former Reds midfielder, Xabi Alonso, has quickly emerged as one of the frontrunners to succeed Klopp in the Anfield dugout. The full list of early contenders can be found here.

Alonso, 42, has worked miracles since taking charge at Bayer Leverkusen in 2022. His side currently lead the way in the Bundesliga and are remarkably unbeaten across all competitions this season. Their overall record stands at 24 wins, three draws and zero defeats.

Liverpool’s quest for the Europa League title this term may yet have to go through Alonso and Leverkusen. Harry Kane’s long wait for a piece of major silverware may also be torpedoed by Alonso.

His Liverpool connections – having become a fan favourite during his playing days at the club between 2004-09 will also aid his chances of succeeding Klopp. However, Alonso is proving he has the managerial nous to warrant the call on merit anyway.

Alonso clause cleared up, as Leverkusen CEO speaks out

German outlet BILD have previously reported there is a clause in Alonso’s deal with Leverkusen that allows him to leave for one of the three heavyweight clubs he played for. The trio in question are Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Now, in an interview with trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, Leverkusen CEO, Fernando Carro, has denied the presence of such a clause.

However, Carro did cryptically state “sometimes agreements that are not on paper are agreements as well.” The tone of Carro’s comments also suggested he hopes rather than expects Alonso will stay amid expected approaches from Liverpool.

Jacobs asked: “Is there any truth that this ‘clause’ allows him to leave for one of his former clubs (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich)?”

Carro replied: “No, but you don’t need a clause. We have a very, very good relationship with Xabi. He knows that we are a serious club.

“At the end of the day we are not going to force someone to stay if he does not want to stay.

“We want him to feel so happy and so good with us that he really only wants to stay. This is our objective.”

Jacobs then interjected to ask whether there’s anything on paper that allows Alonso to leave for Liverpool, Real or Bayern.

“No, nothing on paper” replied Carro. “But sometimes agreements that are not on paper are agreements as well.

“We know that if he needs to do a move in the future, we’ll be able to talk with each other, but I hope we’ll not need to do this because I hope he will stay and be happy at Leverkusen.”

Alonso responds to Liverpool links and Klopp news

Alonso himself was asked on Friday about speculation his future lays back in Liverpool.

The classy Spaniard rather unsurprisingly elected to remain diplomatic and keep his cards close to his chest when responding.

In quotes carried by Ben Jacobs, Alonso said: “I was surprised by Jurgen’s news. I have huge respect for Jurgen and Liverpool.

“At the moment I am really happy here and enjoying my work. Each day and game is a challenge. We are in an intense and beautiful journey here at Leverkusen.

“Speculation is normal, but I have great respect and admiration for what Jurgen has done at Liverpool in the last nine years, and how he’s done it.

“He has a connection with the fans, he’s done a great job, but my focus is here at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I have great motivation to do a good job here, I’m very happy with the team, with the club, with everything, so that’s my focus.

“My focus isn’t on May, it’s on tomorrow ahead of our game against Monchengladbach and helping my players to be ready.

“But what I will say is it was surprising what happened at Liverpool with Jurgen leaving.”

