Next Liverpool manager: Leverkusen chief predicts Xabi Alonso future as FSG target labelled ‘something special’

A Bayer Leverkusen official has provided the very latest on Xabi Alonso’s situation as Liverpool try to land him, while a Bundesliga star has explained why the manager would succeed at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season has given owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) the tough task of replacing a club legend. There are several impressive coaches on their radar, but the No 1 target is understood to be Alonso.

Not only is Alonso already loved by the Liverpool fans, following his time with the club as a player, but he is also doing a brilliant job while in charge of Leverkusen. Alonso’s men have incredibly gone the entire campaign unbeaten so far and are storming their way to the title, with Bayern Munich’s dominance set to end.

Leverkusen also remain in the Europa League – where they will play West Ham United in the last eight – and the German cup.

FSG’s new CEO of football operations, Michael Edwards, is reportedly trying to tempt Alonso into an Anfield return by signing the likes of Leny Yoro, Donyell Malen and his Leverkusen favourite Piero Hincapie.

Edwards and Liverpool hope that these captures will convince Alonso to reject the advances of other major clubs, such as Bayern and Real Madrid.

But Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro believes the former midfielder could go down a different career path by remaining at his current club for another season or two. However, Carro did admit that ‘you never know what will happen’, as football can be an extremely unpredictable sport.

“Xabi Alonso has a contract until 2026 and there is no reason to doubt that he will stay here,” the club chief said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Leverkusen desperate to keep Liverpool manager target

“In football you never know what will happen but I have a lot of trust, we have a good relationship.”

Leverkusen wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo, meanwhile, has lauded Alonso, in praise that will get Liverpool very excited.

“I had very good coaches throughout my career, both at Barcelona and at Benfica. But Xabi is something special. There are not many coaches like him in the world of football,” he said.

When asked about potentially lifting the Bundesliga title, Grimaldo replied: “The Bundesliga would be special. To come here and win a title in my first year that Bayer Leverkusen has never won before would be to make history. This is something that the whole team and I also want to achieve. And I think we are on the right track.”

Liverpool do have other options, should Alonso decide to stick with Leverkusen a bit longer. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is the favoured alternative.

While Amorim is not shining on quite as big of a stage as Alonso, he is still doing a fantastic job in Portugal. Sporting are one point ahead at the top of the table, with a game in hand on rivals Benfica and Porto.

Liverpool will be encouraged by the fact that Amorim’s release clause has fallen to around €10million (£8.5m), having previously sat at more than €20m (£17m).

