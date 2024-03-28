Ruben Amorim is being strongly tipped to become the next Liverpool manager

Liverpool are being backed to turn their back on Xabi Alonso and appoint Ruben Amorim as the heir to Jurgen Klopp – with a current Premier League star’s comments likely to spark fresh claims he is ready to join him at Anfield in a potential £80m deal.

The Merseysiders are stepping up their hunt for Klopp’s successor as the days draw down on the German’s eight-and-a-half-year spell as Liverpool manager. There won’t be a dry eye in sight when the 56-year-old bids farewell; his legancy intact as one of the greatest ever to managed the Reds.

And having already bagged the Carabao Cup this season, their supporters would love nothing more than their charismatic manager to bow out as a triple champion, with success in the Premier League and the Europa League also in their sights.

Of course, such a triumph is far from easy with a three-way battle with serial winners Manchester City and current table toppers Arsenal in the Premier League likely to provide many twists and turns. It will take luck, guts and potentially a near-perfect run-in if they are to claim a second English crown of the German’s reign.

As for the Europa League, could anyone really think of a better way to bow out than in a Dublin-staged showpiece, potentially against Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen and in a script that literally could not be written.

However, those hopes of luring Alonso back to Anfield appear to be fading amid a significant triple blow on Thursday that strongly indicates Liverpool will indeed miss out.

Next Liverpool manager: Joao Palhinha drops major Ruben Amorin hint

The hunt to appoint the next Reds boss is being led by CEO of football Michael Edwards and he has sensibly drawn up a plethora of options behind Alonso to take charge should they fail to land the 42-year-old.

Per widespread reports, that list of Plan B options is headed up by Sporting coach Amorin, who like Alonso and Klopp, is looking to become a domestic champion this season.

The 39-year-old is regarded as one of the best upcoming coaches around and one player who knows him well, Fulham star Joao Palhinha, has explained why the Reds would be landing on a top coach and having underlined why he thinks it is only a matter of time before a top side snaps him up.

And amid new claims that Edwards is considering a firm approch for Amorim’s services, Palhinha explained to O Jogo why his former coach can cut the mustard on Merseyside.

“Yes, of course, although the pressure is different,” the 28-year-old began.

“When you coach a big Portuguese club, you have the pressure of the fans and the size of the club itself, which forces you to win. When you coach Liverpool, you have the pressure of the fans, the club and the whole world. The way it’s growing, I think it’s only a matter of time.

“Ruben is a very good coach, one of the best in Portugal, he’s done an excellent job since Braga.

“He has an in-depth knowledge of the game and has a close relationship with the players.

“The way he’s growing, he won’t be in Portugal much longer.”

Palhinha comments to spark fresh Liverpool transfer rumours

Palhinha continued: “It won’t be for lack of opportunities that he won’t leave Portugal. He has dreams and ambitions of winning another title for Sporting and then the future will be in his hands.”

The 25-times capped Portugal international is regarded as one of the best Premier League midfielders around, and regularly tops the charts when it comes to tackles made per game and interceptions.

And with Liverpool having been regularly linked with his signature, it would come as no surprise were the player’s latest comments to spark fresh claims of an approach to lure him to Anfield in the not-so-distant future.

That speculation would go through the roof were Amorim to succeed Klopp at Anfield and especially with the Cottagers star having previously thrived while playing under the 39-year-old in the Portuguese capital and prior to his move to south-west London.

And despite claims earlier this month that Liverpool are already back on Palhinha’s trail, Cottagers vice-chairman Tony Khan claims it would take a sizeable offer to convince them to sell.

“He’s a huge part of the core fold, and we love having him here and we want him part of the team as long as possible, we were very happy to extend his contract,” he told talkSPORT, before adding: “If an offer came along and it made sense for everyone, I think that’s something you have to consider with every player at the right time.

“We want to keep him and we have kept him. He’s been staying with us and there’s a lot of demand. There’s now a huge market for Joao Palhinha. Now, eyes have opened.”

Palhinha cost Fulham a bargain £20m and they reportedly now value the player, who has four years left on his deal with the option of an additional year, in the £80m bracket.

