Next Liverpool manager: Michael Edwards eyes title winner after Xabi Alonso rejection reason emerges

Why Alonso WON'T manage Liverpool has become clear, with attention shifting to Ruben Amorim

Why Xabi Alonso WILL NOT be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield has emerged, while various top sources are now pointing the finger towards a title-winning manager.

With Michael Edwards re-hired as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football and Richard Hughes replacing Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director, attention at Liverpool has finally turned to who’ll succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The legendary German will end his glorious Liverpool spell at the nine-year mark when the current campaign concludes. Klopp will take a sabbatical before deciding his next move.

READ MORE: 10 of the best players Jurgen Klopp missed out on during his time at Liverpool: Bellingham, Tchouameni…

Bayer Leverkusen’s wildly impressive Xabi Alonso quickly emerged as Liverpool’s number one choice to take the reins.

The Spaniard, 42, played for Liverpool between 2004-09 and has worked wonders in his first senior managerial role in Germany.

Alonso has his side on the cusp of winning their first ever Bundesliga title. Leverkusen are also undefeated across all competitions and could win the DFB Pokal and Europa League too.

The common consensus was Alonso would only leave Leverkusen for one of the three heavyweight clubs he played for. Aside from the Liverpool, the other two are Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the latter of which are also seeking a new manager.

However, according to multiple top sources including the Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Times’ Paul Joyce, Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph and Fabrizio Romano, Alonso will still be in Leverkusen next season.

Why Alonso will continue with Leverkusen

All sources agreed at least one more year with the would-be German champions is by far the likeliest outcome at present.

Explaining why, it’s simply revealed Alonso doesn’t want to leave the club just yet, not even for Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

As such, Liverpool have already determined their search for a new manager must turn elsewhere. Bayern are yet to make that same final call, though the strong expectation is they’ll also admit defeat on Alonso.

Taking to X, Romano revealed Alonso’s existing contract with Leverkusen contains a release clause that activates in the summer of 2025.

Unfortunately for Liverpool and Bayern, that timeline does not match their need for a new manager in the here and now.

Liverpool turn to Ruben Amorim

With Alonso staying in Germany, Liverpool have fixed their gaze on Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim instead.

Paul Joyce heralded the 39-year-old as the man Liverpool and Michael Edwards are expected to turn to. Romano confirmed Amorim is a concrete Reds target and his name has already been ‘discussed internally’ at Anfield.

Romano previously reported Amorim’s deal with Sporting contains a gigantic €30m release clause. The Guardian subsequently stated the clause is actually set at €20m, though what is clear is prising Amorim out of Lisbon won’t be a cheap affair.

ICYMI: The frightening XI Liverpool could select if Ruben Amorim takes charge in the Anfield dugout

Amorim has managed Sporting since 2020 and guided the club to the Primeira Liga title in his first season at the helm.

His side currently top the table in Portugal, holding a one-point lead over Benfica while also possessing a game in hand.

Another managerial option on Liverpool’s radar is Brighton boss Roberti De Zerbi who is also liked at Bayern Munich.

DON’T MISS: Top Liverpool star is ‘definitely’ on PSG shortlist as Enrique seeks ideal Mbappe replacement