Next Liverpool manager: New candidate spotted alongside two transfer targets; FSG tipped to pay €20m compensation

Ruben Amorim could be a contender for the next Liverpool manager

Scouts already in the process of exploring potential transfer targets for Liverpool have recommended a head coach who has been getting the best out of two players they have been eyeing.

The search is well underway for the next Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to vacate his position at the end of the season. He will be a tough act to follow, so Liverpool need to get the right person for the job.

Some of the standout candidates so far include Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen and Roberto De Zerbi from Brighton, but there will likely be many names put forward in the media until any announcement is made.

Now, Correio da Manha has reported to its Portuguese audience that Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim is a potential target for Liverpool.

Interestingly, the report claims Liverpool scouts have been attending Sporting matches already to observe potential transfer targets like Pedro Goncalves and Goncalo Inacio.

In the process, they have also been looking into Amorim’s gameplans and how he has been evolving his team.

The other intriguing point is the suggestion by Correio da Manha that Liverpool’s owners would be willing to pay Amorim’s release clause, which is set at €20m for clubs outside Portugal.

In other words, Liverpool could pay £17m in compensation to Sporting in order to appoint Amorim as their next manager.

Amorim tipped to leave Sporting

And the timing could be perfect for all parties, since there is a sense that Amorim is approaching the end of his cycle with Sporting, just as Klopp is with Liverpool.

Amorim has held his post in Lisbon since 2020, having previously coached Casa Pia and Braga. He won the Portuguese league title in his first full season with Sporting and boasts a win rate above 69% for them.

Celebrating his 39th birthday on Saturday, Amorim is still a young coach with plenty of potential, who has experience at a decent level and could have the ability to manage an elite club of Liverpool’s calibre – at some stage, at least.

In theory, appointing him might only benefit Liverpool’s attempts to pursue Inacio and Goncalves, too.

At this moment in time, Inacio is being linked with Liverpool more frequently, due to their greater need for a fresh face in the centre of defence.

As a left-footed centre-back, Inacio would give Liverpool something they currently do not have, while also being a contender to become the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk as their defensive lynchpin.

The likelihood is they will focus on putting their next manager in place before trying to convince any long-term targets to join, but at this level of the game, things like that actually need to be worked on simultaneously.

Only time will tell if Amorim or any of his existing Sporting players end up at Liverpool, together or not.

