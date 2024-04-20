Ruben Amorim is favourite to become the next Liverpool manager

Liverpool have been warned by a respected former Reds player that replacing Jurgen Klopp with Ruben Amorim is fraught with difficulties – though sources in Portugal are backing TEAMtalk claims that a move to Anfield is on the cards for the Sporting Lisbon coach.

The Merseysiders are now just 30 days away from bidding an emotional farewell to one of the most popular managers in their history in Jurgen Klopp. The German has revolutionised the club from top to bottom, steering them to seven trophies in his near-nine year stint at the helm and also taking the club to four major European finals in the process.

With Klopp now due to leave Anfield after their final Premier League game of the season at home to Wolves on May 19, the Reds hope to send their charismatic boss off with the second title success of his reign.

However, a hugely-damaging home defeat to Crystal Palace last Sunday has firmly handed three-time reigning champions Manchester City the advantage once again – and Liverpool will probably need maximum points from their remaining six games to have any chance of becoming Premier League winners once again.

That said, the pressure of trying to end his reign on a high has clearly put an added strain on the Reds in recent days; their expected elimination from the Europa League was confirmed on Thursday – the mountain of trying to overturn a woeful 3-0 first-leg deficit proving too great against Atalanta – while they have also lost their mantle of Premier League leaders too following that unexpected home loss to Palace.

As a result, Klopp has been told his exit is putting heavy ‘stress’ on his Liverpool players.

Liverpool given warning over Amorim replacing Klopp

Behind the scenes, Reds owners FSG are working hard on landing on the perfect successor to Klopp.

That hunt, being led by new CEO of football Michael Edwards, has already suffered one major knockback with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso making clear his plans to stay loyal to the recently-crowned Bundesliga champions.

That has left Sporting coach Amorim as the new favourite to take the job – with TEAMtalk sources reporting that the 39-year-old has been offered a three-year deal to take charge of Anfield this summer.

Claims of Amorim’s impending appointment have led to suggestions too that he wants a €100m man as his first Liverpool signing.

However, despite reports that Amorim to Anfield is ON, former Reds winger Steve McManaman has warned the club that, while the Sporting coach’s football philosophy will suit them, he will face one main ‘issue’ at Anfield if he joins the Premier League outfit.

“He’s got a very good reputation in Portugal. He delivered the title to Sporting and they’re fighting for it again this year. Sporting is a huge club, but Liverpool are a different level,” McManaman said in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

“We all know it’s going to be a difficult job for whoever comes in but the number-crunchers, the data specialists, they’ll be doing their homework behind the scenes.”

McManaman added: “Liverpool are in a really great place. I think practically everybody other than Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Virgil [van Dijk] are locked down. I don’t necessarily think the hard part will be the team; that’s going to be around for a while. It’s everything else: [replacing] the charisma of Jurgen, his sense of humour, how he got the people of Liverpool, that’s going to be the hard job.

“I know Ruben speaks very good English, which is a great help straight away. But everything else, the whole package to emulate Jurgen, is very difficult for anyone I think.”

‘No chance’ claims emerge over Liverpool target Amorim

Reports on Saturday morning claim Sporting president Frederico Varandas has not given up hope of persuading Amorim to stay, with his apparent €20m exit clause giving them some sort of protection, albeit a somewhat flimsy one.

With his coach potentially leaving, few would have no complaints had Sporting looked at viable alternatives. To that end, it’s claimed Varandas’ “only plan” is of retaining Amorim’s services next season and continuing the 39 year-old’s fine record at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

However, Pedro Sepulveda claims there is “no chance” of that happening.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the respected Portuguese journalist stated: “No chance [he stays]. Amorim will leave Sporting at the end of the season.

“Amorim is number’s 1 target of Liverpool FC and he likes the project.”

Discussing Liverpool’s future post-Klopp, McManaman insists the return to Edwards will make a huge difference to the Reds.

“That’s important because as we all know, it’s all about how the club move forward. Mikel Arteta will eventually leave Arsenal, Pep will eventually leave City. These clubs will know it way in advance and then it’s all about the process of bringing that new manager in,” McManaman continued.

“I think the fact that Liverpool have brought Michael [Edwards] back is great. They’re talking about buying other football teams as well and having a football model type. So it’s very exciting times, even if it will be a difficult process.”

