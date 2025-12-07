An in-the-know journalist insists there is ‘no chance’ Liverpool turning to an in-demand Premier League manager as a potential replacement for Arne Slot, backing up what sources have told us over links to the 51-year-old.

The defence of Liverpool‘s Premier League title has been laughable, and their latest capitulation at Elland Road on Saturday summed up the omnishambles that is the Reds’ season.

Given the vast sums of cash Liverpool spent this summer on rebuilding their squad, that is not where the club want or expect to be, heaping increasing pressure on Slot and amid growing claims he faces the sack.

In light of claims the 47-year-old is on borrowed time, an alarming report on Saturday revealed just how much FSG would need to fork out to sack the manager should they call time on his reign.

In light of that, speculation has arisen over who the Reds could turn to as a replacement and to help lead a revival at Anfield.

Liverpool fans have already made clear their desire for FSG to turn to Oliver Glasner, with the Austrian working wonders at Selhurst Park, leading the club to their first-ever trophy in the FA Cup and generally making his side a thorn in the Reds’ side whenever they face one another.

Furthermore, with the 51-year-old’s contract due to expire next summer and sources revealing how the manager is now at a critical junction over talks on his future, Liverpool could effectively land Glasner with little to no compensation to the Eagles.

However, Liverpool FC expert David Lynch insists there is no chance FSG will turn to Glasner, declaring him a ‘bad fit’ on Merseyside.

“There’s absolutely no chance, I’d say,” the journalist told Rousing the Kop.

Asked to explain why he has come to that conclusion, Lynch highlighted Glasner’s preference to play with a three-man defensive line as being unsuitable for Liverpool’s current set-up.

That was also the same reason why the Reds quickly moved away from then Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim when they were considering options to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Explaining in more detail, Lynch added: “He’s a ‘back three manager’ and averse to possession. Bad fit,” he said.

“They’ve also not built the squad for it. And Liverpool losing to a counterattacking manager a lot does not mean they should appoint one.”

Sources reveal why Glasner is not on Liverpool’s radar

Lynch’s stance backs up claims made by our correspondent, Dean Jones, earlier this week after sources confirmed to him that the Reds had not made contact with the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss and having also revealed that FSG are not yet making a contingency plan for life after Slot.

When asked if Glasner would be an option for Liverpool should Slot be sacked, Jones told TEAMtalk: “Glasner keeps being mentioned as the next Liverpool boss, and obviously whenever a manager looks in danger, it is natural that people start to speculate.

“But all the information I hear and trust out of Liverpool is that there is no shortlist to succeed Slot.

“I’m told no contingency plans are being set up in case Slot loses his job, so as far as I am aware from making checks on this, there is no firm route to Glasner.

“If they were to make a change and turn to someone from within the Premier League, then I can believe that Glasner would become part of that conversation.

“But I also know that Liverpool are wary of taking a route whereby they recruit a manager from a smaller club and give them a chance on the biggest stage in a high-pressure moment.

“There are lots of examples where it does not work to headhunt a boss from a smaller club.

“Making that leap and meeting expectations is extremely difficult because you get so little time to make your mark in comparison.”

