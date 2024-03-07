The hunt for the next Liverpool manager has taken another dramatic twist after the Reds – together with rival suitors Bayern Munich – learned that top target Xabi Alonso has reportedly confirmed to Bayer Leverkusen he will leave this summer, with the Bundesliga table-toppers having identified their No 1 target to replace the Spaniard.

The Merseysiders are entering the final few months of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield with the charismatic German coach set to bring the curtain down on a truly memorable and trophy-fulled time at Anfield. With seven major honours already in the bag, his final year at the helm could prove his best yet with Liverpool looking to add another three cups to the Carabao Cup already bagged this season.

In the meantime, intense work is going on behind the scenes at Anfield – and over in FSG’s Boston headquarters – to try and land on Klopp’s perfect replacement.

And while there are plenty of names in the equation, the name on everyone’s lips – and a man Klopp has even talked up himself – is former midfielder Alonso.

Prising the 42-year-old out of Bayer Leverkusen, however, looks far from an easy task.

He has steered his Leverkusen side to the top of the Bundesliga and, with a 10-point margin on 11-time reigning champions Bayern Munich, they look favourites to win what would prove a first league crown in their 119-year history.

TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news last month too that Alonso is unsure about quitting Leverkusen for Liverpool, given the size of the shoes he will need to step into in the form of the departing Klopp. As a result, the Reds do have other options to explore.

Bayern Munich ‘ahead of Liverpool’ in Xabi Alonso hunt

There also remains the small issue about Bayern Muninch, who are another of Alonso’s former clubs, and whom are also seeking a new manager this summer. To that end, Thomas Tuchel’s departure at the Allianz at the season’s end has already been confirmed and the biggest of all the German sides has quickly installed the 42-year-old Spaniard as their No 1 choice to take over the hotseat.

As a result, FSG have a nervous wait to find out if they can land on Alonso, or if they will have to pursue alternatives, with both Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim also thought to be in the frame.

Nonetheless, Liverpool and Bayern have both been given a timely lift by the revelation that Alonso has now reached reportedly reached a ‘total agreement’ to depart the BayArena this summer, leaving the pair to squabble it out for his services.

Now, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that German giants Bayern Munich are ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Alonso.

Backing up reports in Germany, Di Marzio told wettfreunde.net: “I thought Liverpool were ahead of Bayern Munich (for Xabi Alonso) two or three weeks ago but now Bayern Munich are moving fast because they think he’s the perfect manager for the future.

“When Bayern Munich wants a coach, usually they get the coach because they’re a top club and I know they are pushing strongly. They have no issues paying the exit clauses as they did for Julian Nagelsmann.”

“At this moment Munich are ahead of Liverpool and Xabi has a good relationship with [Uli] Hoeness and Hoeness decides what happens. They will do everything to get him.”

Real Madrid icon in running as Leverkusen write list of Alonso successors

By widespread reports, Leverkusen are now preparing for the summer exit of Alonso and are themselves drawing up a list of potential options to replace him at the helm.

And while they too do not want anything to upset the applecart and distract the squad from their title fight, the club are seemingly doing their due dilligence on a number of suitable candidates.

As a result, reports in Germany claim they have drawn up a two-man shortlist of would-be contenders.

The situation is best summed up by BILD, who claims Leverkusen are ‘exploring interesting options’ in their hunt to replace the 42-year-old.

Per their report, Real Madrid legend and current boss of their Castilla side, Raul, has ‘shown his willingness to explore new opportunities’ and has now emerged as a ‘leading candidate’ to replace him at Leverkusen.

Having played in the Bundesliga for fallen giants Schalke, they claim his command of the German language makes him ‘an attractive candidate’ for Leverkusen.

Former Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness is another candidate under consideration with Leverkusen chiefs, who will net a €15m – €20m payment for Alonso, and with the Bundesliga leaders ‘preparing for any eventuality on the technical bench’.

Leverkusen are Alonso’s first senior managerial role but his impressive run of results since taking charge have clearly marked him as one the game’s best thinkers and top young coaches around.

Taking charge in October 2022, he has overseen 71 matches in charge, winning 47 of them and giving him a win percentage record of 66.2%.

