Next Liverpool manager: Reds hold ‘secret meeting’ with Prem boss as Arne Slot plan B emerges

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is the big favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield but Liverpool are still ‘holding talks’ with other managerial candidates.

The Reds suffered a hammer blow to their Premier League title hopes after losing 2-0 to local rivals Everton on Wednesday and the board have now stepped up their plans for next season.

TEAMtalk sources state that while Arne Slot is at the top of Liverpool’s manager shortlist, Brentford’s Thomas Frank also has plenty of admirers within the club.

It’s worth remembering that Slot was close to joining Tottenham last summer before he performed a U-turn and signed a new contract with Feyenoord.

Frank could be the man Liverpool turn to if they miss out on Slot and have already ‘made contact’ with the Brentford boss’ representatives, per reports.

He joined the Bees in 2018 and led them to promotion from the Championship and has kept them in the Premier League for three seasons.

Brentford’s recruitment under Frank has been key to their success, with the manager bringing in classy players such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, David Raya, Christian Eriksen, Yoanne Wissa and others for cut-price fees.

Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with Thomas Frank

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Liverpool have ‘held a meeting’ with Frank’s entourage with a view to appointing him as their next manager.

The Reds have been ‘considering Frank for a while.’ Chelsea also ‘spoke with him last summer,’ while he is on the radars of Manchester United and Everton.

It’s fair to say that Sean Dyche’s job at Goodison Park now looks secure after the Toffees’ win over their bitter rivals.

The same cannot be said about Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, however, with both managers in serious danger of losing their jobs before next season, per TEAMtalk sources.

Frank remains happy with Brentford and is focused on helping his side finish the season strongly, but it’s understood that he would find it difficult to turn down an elite club if they came calling.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks, but Slot remains the big favourite to be in the Anfield dugout next term.

Living up to Klopp’s legacy at Liverpool will be no easy task for any manager, though, given the 56-year-old has led the Reds to eight major trophies in nine years.

