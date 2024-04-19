Next Liverpool manager: Romano confirms there has been no ‘contact’ for ‘fantastic’ boss

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s hunt for a new manager as two options appear to have been wiped off the table for the time being.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds are focused on finding his successor in the coming months.

While Xabi Alonso was seemingly the front-runner for the job a few weeks ago, he’s since committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

“I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club,” Alonso told reporters.

“After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.”

In recent weeks, Bologna boss Thiago Motta and former Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac have been linked with the Liverpool job, although Romano has clarified that there is ‘nothing concrete’ in these links.

“Honestly, I didn’t hear anything about these two names. With Niko Kovac, nothing at all, and also with Thiago Motta at the moment I’m not getting anything concrete with Liverpool,” Romano told Give Me Sport.

“He’s doing a fantastic job at Bologna, but at the moment I’m not hearing anything serious in terms of contact with English clubs in general.”

Ruben Amorim still the favourite

With Motta and Kovac not seemingly in the frame to become the next Liverpool boss, all of the indicators are pointing towards Amorim becoming the next Reds boss.

Earlier this month, Amorim distanced himself from the speculation linking him to Liverpool and reaffirmed his commitment to Sporting for the time being.

“To end everything around, this is the last time I talk about my future,” the 39-year-old said.

“There was no interview, much less an agreement [with Liverpool]. The only thing we all want here is to be champions for Sporting, and nothing will change.

“I’ll say it again: I’m Sporting’s coach. There was no interview with any club, no agreement with any club. I am focused, as always, on defending my club.

“And since I really have nothing to say: there will be no interviews or agreements with the Sporting coach. The deal is done, whether for this club or another.”

However, despite the claims made by the Portuguese boss in the press, TEAMtalk understands that while no agreement has yet been made official, Amorim’s representatives have held talks with Liverpool officials.

With Sporting still in the midst of a title battle, it makes sense that Amorim will want to play down the speculation surrounding his future for the time being.

Announcing his departure at this stage could throw a spanner in the works for Sporting, so it seems more than likely that an official decision will be made at the end of the season.

