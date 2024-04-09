Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim agreement close after breakthrough made and contract offered

Liverpool are on the cusp of finalising terms for Ruben Amorim to succeed Jurgen Klopp as their next manager, with details on the contract length and cost of prising him out of Sporting CP emerging.

Klopp will leave Liverpool at season’s end having decided he must take time out of the game to recharge. The Liverpool boss will take a sabbatical before deciding his next move.

A new era is dawning over Anfield, with Michael Edwards re-hired to serve as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football. Furthermore, Richard Hughes has been drafted in to replace Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director.

Liverpool will hope there’s no drop-off in a post-Klopp world and whether they’re able to maintain their sky high standards could hinge on who is in the dugout.

Liverpool’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso was concrete. However, the classy Spaniard elected to remain loyal to his current club who he’ll manage for at least one more season.

Liverpool thus turned their attention to Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP. Despite being just 39 years of age, Amorim has three extra years of managerial experience in his locker compared to Alonso and has already lifted five major honours (one with Braga, four with Sporting).

Now, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Liverpool are on the cusp of finalising terms with Amorim.

Liverpool near Amorim agreement; three-year deal offered

Taking to X, Sepulveda wrote: “Liverpool offers Ruben Amorim a contract for the next three seasons. Financial terms are almost agreed.

“Negotiations remain positive for Amorim to become Liverpool’s next coach.”

A three-year deal tallies with the length of contract TEAMtalk understands was put on the table for Xabi Alonso.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk learned on Monday that several members of the Sporting squad are already resigned to the fact Amorim will leave the club this summer.

However, Amorim may well leave his players on a high note, with Sporting currently on course to lift a league and cup double.

Sporting sit four points clear of nearest challenger Benfica and also have a game in hand. Sporting advanced to the final of the Taca de Portugal (Portuguese FA Cup) last week when overcoming Benfica in a two-legged tie. Either FC Porto or Vitoria S.C. will await in the final on May 26.

On the subject of cost, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed how much it’ll take to bring Amorim to Anfield.

Amorim’s exit clause at Sporting contains three tiers and the one relevant to Liverpool is worth just €10m/£8.6m.

