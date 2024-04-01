Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim deal greenlit as Portuguese source delivers insider info

Ruben Amorim is open to replacing Jurgen Klopp and becoming the next Liverpool manager, though a Portuguese report has detailed one of the Sporting CP boss’ aims that could torpedo the move.

When Klopp announced he’ll leave Liverpool at season’s end, the Reds hierarchy wasted no time installing Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso as their number one target.

However, Alonso, 42, ended all speculation he’ll return to Anfield as manager last Friday when pledging his loyalty to Leverkusen for at least one more season.

That decision has gone down like a lead balloon with one pundit who questioned Alonso’s manhood. Liverpool have taken the news rather more gracefully and have turned their attention to Amorim as well as Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Of the two it’s understood Sporting CP boss Amorim is favoured. Furthermore, the BBC recently detailed three reasons why Amorim is a superior manager to Alonso despite being so young (39 years old).

Now, according to Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha, Amorim is open to accepting the Liverpool job, if it’s offered, of course.

That will be music to the ears of new Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes. Edwards was recently re-hired as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football, while Hughes has replaced Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director.

With those appointments finalised, Liverpool are now turning their attention to landing Klopp’s successor.

Amorim being receptive to leaving Lisbon for Liverpool is unquestionably a positive for the Reds. However, Correio de Manha did highlight a slight concern.

Final Sporting results could lead to Liverpool rejection

They claimed Amorim would much prefer to go out with a bang in the event he does leave Sporting. It’s clarified that means leaving the club on the back of winning a league and cup double.

At present, Amorim’s side are on course to win a domestic double. They currently sit top of the Primeira Liga, one point clear of Benfica and also have a game in hand.

Furthermore, Sporting hold a one-goal advantage after the first leg of their Taca de Portugal (Portuguese FA Cup) semi-final clash with Benfica.

The third of Portugal’s ‘big three’ – FC Porto – may lay in wait should Sporting advance to the final.

Correio de Manha noted Amorim ‘intends to win the double before leaving Sporting.’ If Sporting fail to win both or perhaps just one of those competitions, Amorim may feel he has unfinished business in Lisbon and reject Liverpool.

In any case, it’s made crystal clear that Amorim is fully aware he’s on Liverpool’s radar and while he is open to joining the Reds, he won’t make a final decision until the end of the season.

At that stage – and if Sporting have won the double – the chances of Amorim succeeding Klopp will greatly increase.

Amorim’s Sporting contract does contain a release clause Liverpool can trigger. Reports have differed as to how much it’s worth, with the Times’ Paul Joyce listing a £17m figure and the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe and Jason Burt claiming it could be as little as £12.8m.

