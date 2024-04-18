Liverpool have been told they have reason to be very excited if they land Ruben Amorim as their next manager thanks to the attacking football he plays – while reports are growing that a €100m striker will become the first signing of his Anfield era.

The Reds play what could be their last European match on charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp in Bergamo on Thursday evening, needing another European miracle fightback to preserve their interest in the Europa League. Having lost 3-0 to Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg, Liverpool were need a strong start in Italy to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals at the expense of the Serie A side.

An elimination at the quarter-finals stage would prove another hammer blow for England’s efforts of securing another Champions League place, and with Arsenal and Manchester City eliminated in the Champions League, together with West Ham needing a huge comeback of their own, the Premier League could be left with just one representative (Aston Villa) in the final four of any European competition this season.

And while that badly damages England’s points in UEFA’s coefficents table, Liverpool will not care about that for now as they only look to enjoy one last European hurrah with Klopp at their helm.

Behind the scenes, work is going on at a furious pace at securing the best possible successor to the German at the season’s end. That hunt is being led by CEO of football, Michael Edwards, who is now being paid the big bucks to ensure there is not a major dip in fortunes once Klopp does walk off into the sunset at the season’s end.

Liverpool given guarantee over Ruben Amorim playing style

And while he has suffered one setback already from Xabi Alonso, hopes are burning bright that Sporting Lisbon coach Amorim is about to say yes to the post.

Publicly, the 39 year-old continues to insist his loyalties remain with the Primeira Liga giants and that he does not have an agreement in place to move to Anfield.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Amorim has indeed been offered a three-year deal by Edwards to succeed Klopp; an offer that the Sporting CP coach is eager to accept.

To that end, reports are growing that Amorim is closing in on a move to Merseyside, with a report on Wednesday claiming talks had reached the next stage and that the Portuguese coach has handed Edwards a five-player wishlist of attacking stars he would like to sign.

Claims of Amorim’s prospective move to Anfield have started to get supporters excited, given his incredible 70.97% win percentage record together with the exciting brand of football he plays.

Now pundit Micah Richards, speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, believes there is a guarantee that Liverpool will be treated to attack-minded football if they land Amorim.

“I think the way he plays tactically he’d be good. In terms of could he be good for Liverpool? Definitely. He’s really intelligent,” Richards stated.

“He plays attacking football. He has evolved as a manager as well because he was at Braga I think. He did OK there.

“The thing is though, can he do it in the Premier League so soon? That’s the one question mark you would have. I’ve heard Liverpool fans saying they would like him. They like his style of football, you just never know.”

Amorim desperate to make goal machine first Liverpool signing

In the meantime, talk is growing that Amorim is desperate to bring a number of his Sporting players with him to Anfield if the opportunity arises this summer.

And while Liverpool will need to fork out around €10m (£8.5m) compensation to land the 39-year-old, they will need to spend a whole lot more if they are to prise a player fast emerging as his dream first signing.

Per reports, the man in question is Swedish goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, who has rattled in an astonishing 36 goals in 43 games for Sporting since signing from Coventry last summer.

His form has seen the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and, most strongly, Arsenal, all linked with a move for his services.

And while Sporting are pointing to the vast €100m (£85.5m) exit clause that exists in his deal, it seems that fee will do little to dissuade the Gunners from making a move.

However, it is now strongly claimed that Amorim wants to bring the striker to Anfield with him this summer and is asking Edwards to fund the 25-year-old’s buyout clause as part of his own move to Merseyside.

And the possibility of a move to Liverpool is one that the player’s agent is not scoffing at.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Rúben is being linked to Liverpool, it’s normal, his work is of a high level, it’s what the clubs are looking for,” Gyökeres’ representative Hasan Cetinkaya told A Bola.

“Yes, it will be more difficult for Viktor to stay if Ruben Amorim leaves Sporting because Viktor came precisely because of Ruben.

“The day we met, I said to Rúben: ‘Here’s my boy, he came to Sporting because of you’.”

Demand is high for Gyokeres

Cetinkaya added: “There were eight clubs very interested in Viktor last summer. They all paid Coventry more than Sporting, they all paid Viktor more, they all paid a higher commission to the agent.

“And I brought him to Sporting because of Ruben Amorim, because I know his work and his work with the players. I chose Ruben because he is a coach at another level.”

All that suggests that a move to Anfield for Amorim could well see Gyokeres follow suit if the opportunity arises.

Either way, Sporting are set to make a vast profit on their initial €20m signing last summer, though Coventry are owed 10% to 15% of any future sale, presenting the Sky Blues with a minimum further €10m if his buyout is met.

Contracted to Sporting until summer 2028, he also chipped in with 16 assists this season – meaning he has a goal contribution in every 0.8 appearances so far for the Lions.

He certainly looks ready-made to score goals in the Premier League, though if Liverpool were to sign him, it may well push Darwin Nunez’s nose out of joint with the Swede operating in the same No 9 role as the Uruguayan.

