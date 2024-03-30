Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim release clause lower than expected, but next backup plan identified

The focus is now firmly on Ruben Amorim in the search for the next Liverpool manager after Xabi Alonso withdrew from the race and a report has clarified that the Sporting CP boss is available for a lower price than expected – and one that is similar to the next candidate in line after himself.

Ever since Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season back in January, Alonso has been classed as the favourite to take over at Anfield, where he used to play as a midfielder.

However, Alonso – who was also being considered by Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel – officially ruled himself out of the running on Friday by revealing at a press conference that he was committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen, who he currently has top of the Bundesliga and unbeaten this season despite them never winning the title before.

The next favourite to succeed Klopp is Sporting boss Amorim, who is younger than Alonso but actually has more top-flight experience on the touchline.

It has long been predicted that Amorim will be available via a release clause that would make him one of the most expensive managers of all time, but the Daily Telegraph has now revealed that his exit fee is lower than has been reported in his native Portugal.

According to the English source, Amorim’s release clause is actually €15m, which equates to around £12.8m.

There were originally fears it could have been closer to €20m (£17.1m), but it could even drop further to €10m (£8.6m) next summer. Of course, that is no good for Liverpool, who need a new manager this year, but the fact that the fee required at the end of the season is cheaper than they thought should be reassuring.

Coincidentally, the other main candidate still in the running for the upcoming vacancy also has a release clause worth just over £12m. The manager in question is Roberto De Zerbi, currently at Brighton.

De Zerbi took his first job in English football in 2022 after Graham Potter left Brighton for Chelsea. He went on to lead them into Europe.

It now appears to be a direct battle between Amorim and De Zerbi for the Liverpool hotseat, although the report admits Liverpool are widening their gaze towards other candidates.

One that gets a mention is Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, but the conclusion is that he is unlikely to get the job.

Xabi Alonso snub explained

The reasons why are not specified, unlike for Alonso, who has already explained why he wanted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

“My job at Bayer is not over,” he said on Friday. “I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here.

“I’m still a young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m not going to comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I’ve strong links with them but I’m in the place where I want to be. It’s not time to decide my future now – I want to develop at Bayer Leverkusen.”

Providing some further context, the Telegraph has confirmed that Alonso wants to repay his current club for giving him his first senior job as a manager, take them into the Champions League, and avoid derailing their campaign when they have been on track to achieve something extraordinary.

