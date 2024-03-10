Next Liverpool manager: Three main Michael Edwards targets revealed amid fresh Xabi Alonso concern

Michael Edwards has decided on the three managers he will pursue for Liverpool if Xabi Alonso remains in Germany through one of two different options, according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, forcing the club to begin the incredibly difficult task of replacing one of their most iconic figures. Ex-Liverpool star Alonso has been earmarked as the ideal successor.

Alonso is doing an unbelievable job at Bayer Leverkusen, as they could end Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance while also triumphing in both the Europa League and German Cup.

The former midfielder has been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in addition to Liverpool. Madrid are currently happy with Carlo Ancelotti, making Bayern the main competitors for Liverpool.

But on Saturday, former Leverkusen sporting director Reiner Calmund backed Alonso to reject Liverpool and Bayern and actually remain with his current club for up to two more years.

“I firmly believe Alonso will be the coach of Leverkusen next season,” he remarked.

“As a player he won everything, including the Champions League at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract, so at the moment there’s no danger.

“If I was Alonso’s agent, I wouldn’t advise him to go to Liverpool as Klopp’s successor. I would recommend he stays in Leverkusen for one or two more years and then perhaps replace Ancelotti.”

Julian Nagelsmann among Liverpool targets

Edwards, who is poised to return to Liverpool in a senior role, will be well aware of the situation regarding Alonso. The transfer mastermind will do his best to land Alonso, but he does have backup options if that pursuit fails.

As per Football Insider, the three alternative managers in Edwards’ sights are Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim.

While Nagelsmann did not live up to expectations at Bayern, his stock remains high as he is viewed as one of the best young coaches in Europe. Liverpool like the fact that the 36-year-old was great at developing young players prior to his Bayern spell.

As Nagelsmann’s contract with the German FA expires this summer, he could become a free agent for Liverpool to chase – if his side struggles at the European Championship.

Edwards and Liverpool have also been hugely impressed by De Zerbi since he arrived in the Premier League at Brighton in September 2022. The only problem for the Reds is that De Zerbi has also emerged as a prime target for Manchester United and Barcelona.

Amorim is a candidate who appears to be rising on Liverpool’s shortlist. The 39-year-old has done a great job at Sporting CP, having won a league title, two league cups and one super cup while in charge of the Portuguese giants.

