Next Liverpool manager: Top German source drops bombshell on Xabi Alonso future as agreement nears

A series of claims that made bad reading for Liverpool regarding appointing Xabi Alonso as their next manager have all been debunked, and TEAMtalk can confirm an agreement to succeed Jurgen Klopp is in the works.

Alonso has emerged as Liverpool’s number one target to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp. The legendary German will walk away from Anfield at season’s end, though may do in fine style if the Reds deliver a four-trophy haul.

The likes of Ruben Amorim (Sporting CP) and Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) are admired on Merseyside. However, Alonso is the clear choice among Liverpool’s decision-makers.

Alonso has worked wonders at Bayer Leverkusen who are on course to lift their first ever Bundesliga title.

Even more remarkable is the fact they remain unbeaten across all competitions this season. Klopp and Alonso may yet clash if Liverpool and Leverkusen are drawn together in the Europa League.

Amid his heroics in Germany, Bayern Munich have also sized Alonso up. Their current boss, Thomas Tuchel, will leave the club when the current campaign concludes.

Sky Germany delivered a series of concerning updates for Liverpool on Monday. Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, stated talks between Bayern and Alonso’s camp had taken place and the 42-year-old had given his word that if he does leave Leverkusen in the summer, it’ll be to join Bayern.

Explaining why, Plettenberg stated: “Alonso says that Liverpool and the Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.”

However, according to BILD chief Christian Falk, Sky Germany’s claims are wide of the mark.

Taking to X, Falk delivered an emphatic update that laid waste to Plettenberg’s claims.

Alonso to Bayern dismissed

Falk declared: “Alonso made no decision about his future.

“There were no negotiations between Bayern and Alonso yet.

“Alonso didn‘t say to Bayern that he prefers a move to Munich over Liverpool.

“Leverkusen would demand a fee for Alonso, but didn‘t discuss a sum.”

Falk’s statement was also given the thumbs up by fellow journalist Sacha Tavolieri in the comments. The Belgian reporter is of the opinion Alonso will wind up at Liverpool.

“Xabi Alonso more and more close to Liverpool FC,” Tavolieri wrote on X last week.

“The Spanish coach has made clear his mind after several talks between his entourage and Liverpool board.

“Even if Bayern are pushing, it seems less likely that the trainer of Leverkusen will continue one more year in the Bundesliga.”

Liverpool talks progress; three-year deal on the table

But while Alonso’s camp and Bayern are yet to enter talks, TEAMtalk can confirm discussions have taken place regarding taking over from Klopp at Anfield.

Our insider, Fraser Gillan, revealed on February 28 that not only have initial talks taken place, but they were positive and progressed well.

Furthermore, we can confirm a three-year contract has been put on the table. The expectation is that if and when Alonso does put pen to paper, Liverpool will hold off on making an announcement until Klopp has left out of respect for their departing boss.

There is no official release clause in Alonso’s deal with Leverkusen. As such, Liverpool – or Bayern, for that matter – would have to buy Alonso out.

Prior reports have claimed a fee in the €15m-€25m range is required.

