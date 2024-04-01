Next Liverpool manager: Elite source confirms favourite from De Zerbi and Amorim, as deal takes shape

Fabrizio Romano has named the favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed which of Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim is favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, while a separate report has claimed the favoured candidate is willing to joining the Reds.

Klopp will bring his storied nine-year stint with Liverpool to a close this summer. The Reds will hope to send Klopp off in style and following Sunday’s 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Arsenal, the fate of the Premier League title is in Liverpool’s hands.

The League Cup has already been banked, while Liverpool will fancy their chances of scooping the Europa League too. Nonetheless, the Premier League remains the No 1 prize for Klopp and Liverpool fans alike.

Klopp will take a sabbatical before deciding on his next move. The subject of who replaces the legendary German at Anfield is also uncertain.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso emerged as the preferred candidate for Liverpool owners FSG. However, Alonso laid speculation over his future to rest last Friday when announcing he’ll stay with Leverkusen for one more year at least.

That’s forced the returning Michael Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes to explore alternatives.

The likes of Thomas Frank (Brentford), Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham), Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan), Paulo Fonseca (Lille) and Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) are among those to have drawn links.

However, all outlets agree Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP are ahead of the rest with regards to Liverpool’s managerial pecking order.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared what he knows on the subject of who Liverpool will move for.

Amorim ahead of De Zerbi in Liverpool’s eyes – Romano

Via Caught Offside, Romano pointed out it’s Amorim, 39, who is the favoured option of Liverpool chiefs right now.

“Despite the links with De Zerbi as Klopp’s successor, I keep repeating my position on that – I’m told that Ruben Amorim is the favourite option for now,” said Romano.

“De Zerbi has been on the list for Liverpool for some time as well, but there’s still no development so far.

“Let’s also see what Bayern will decide to do, but it’s still time for internal talks at Bayern on who will replace Thomas Tuchel, and nothing has been decided yet.”

Amorim open to joining Liverpool, but there’s a catch

Romano’s update comes on the back of a positive update for Liverpool by way of Portuguese outlet, Correio da Manha.

They stated Amorim is open to joining Liverpool if an offer is made. However, Amorim would prefer to go out with a bang at Sporting by winning a domestic double first.

At present, Amorim’s side are on course to win the double. They currently sit top of the Primeira Liga, one point clear of Benfica and also have a game in hand.

Furthermore, Sporting hold a one-goal advantage after the first leg of their Taca de Portugal (Portuguese FA Cup) semi-final clash with Benfica. The third of Portugal’s ‘big three’ – FC Porto – may lay in wait should Sporting advance to the final.

Correio de Manha noted Amorim ‘intends to win the double before leaving Sporting.’ If Sporting win just one or even neither of the competitions, Amorim may feel he has unfinished business in Lisbon and reject Liverpool.

The publication also noted Amorim is well aware he features highly on Liverpool’s shortlist. However, he’ll not make a final decision on his future until the current season ends.

At that stage – and if Sporting have won the double – the chances of Amorim succeeding Klopp will greatly increase.

Amorim’s Sporting contract does contain a release clause Liverpool can trigger. Reports have differed as to how much it’s worth, with the Times’ Paul Joyce listing a £17m figure and the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe and Jason Burt claiming it could be as little as £12.8m.

