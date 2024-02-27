Next Liverpool manager: Two sources confirm Xabi Alonso decision as Bayern Munich learn fate

Two separate sources have revealed where Xabi Alonso is likely to be managing next season, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen all learning their fate.

Alonso has worked wonders at Bayer Leverkusen who are on course to lift their first ever Bundesliga title. Leverkusen hold a sizeable eight-point lead over Bayern Munich. Alonso’s side are also remarkably unbeaten across all competitions and are gunning for a superb treble (DFB Pokal, Europa League).

The 42-year-old is both one of the fastest rising managers in the game and one of its most in-demand too.

Indeed, with Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel both leaving their respective clubs in the summer, Liverpool and Bayern are hot on Alonso’s trail.

Leverkusen also retain hope of retaining their prized asset, though Alonso has previously suggested he’d be willing to leave the club if offered the chance to manage one of the three heavyweight clubs he played for. The trio in question are Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern.

Liverpool do have alternatives to Alonso in the event he’s lured across Germany to Munich or opts to remain in situ with Leverkusen.

The likes of Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) and Ruben Amorim (Sporting CP) in particular are of interest to the Reds hierarchy.

However, TEAMtalk has been told Alonso very much remains Liverpool’s No 1 target and a three-year deal has been prepared.

Now, according to two separate sources, Alonso’s likely next step in the summer is replacing Klopp at Anfield.

Alonso chooses Liverpool?

Firstly, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X: “Xabi Alonso more and more close to Liverpool FC.

“The Spanish coach has made clear his mind after several talks between his entourage and Liverpool board.

“Even if Bayern are pushing, it seems less likely that the trainer of Leverkusen will continue one more year in the Bundesliga.”

Adding to the positive news for Liverpool, Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna delivered a similar update.

Aouna claimed Alonso now has a ‘clear preference’ and that is joining Liverpool. Furthermore, it’s confirmed Liverpool have been in contact with Alonso’s camp and the manager would reportedly be ‘delighted to take on the immense challenge of succeeding Jurgen Klopp.’

It’s also suggested Alonso’s loyalty to Leverkusen has factored into his thinking when favouring Liverpool over Bayern.

Indeed, it would no doubt go down like a lead balloon if Alonso left Leverkusen directly for Bayern without a different club or two in between.

Foot Mercato also highlighted the fact Liverpool are in a far more stable position and are ‘better structured’ than Bayern.

The German giant have rifled through six different permanent managers since Pep Guardiola left the club in 2016 and there’s been speculation player power is running wild in the current dressing room.

All in all, it appears Liverpool have made a breakthrough in their quest to appoint Alonso as Klopp’s successor.

