Next Liverpool manager: Why Reds chose Arne Slot over Ruben Amorim revealed, as Feyenoord agreement thunders towards completion

The real reason Liverpool favoured Arne Slot over Ruben Amorim to succeed Jurgen Klopp has emerged, and various sources have detailed when an agreement will be struck and how much it will cost.

Liverpool cast their net far and wide when handed the unenviable task of replacing Jurgen Klopp. Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim were both heavily linked with the Reds.

Liverpool conducted their due diligence on each candidate, though Alonso removed himself from the equation when reaffirming his loyalty to Leverkusen for at least one more year.

That appeared to leave Amorim in pole position for the top job on Merseyside. However, it’s Feyenoord boss Arne Slot who Liverpool have ultimately turned to.

The 45-year-old is keen to take over from Klopp and agreeing personal terms with Liverpool won’t be an issue.

Speaking on Thursday evening, Slot publicly confirmed he hopes to land the Liverpool job.

“It’s no secret that I want to go to Liverpool,” Slot told ESPN Netherlands. “The clubs are negotiating. We have to wait until an agreement is reached, but I have every confidence in that.”

Liverpool and Feyenoord have engaged in direct club-to-club talks over the compensation fee. Slot’s existing contract in Rotterdam does not contain a release clause, meaning the two sides must find common ground on the finances.

Initial reports claimed Feyenoord were seeking a €10m/£8.6m settlement fee. Liverpool’s opening bid for Slot – which was rejected- was worth €9m/£7.7m.

Total cost higher than expected; agreement expected this weekend

However, according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, the final cost of prising Slot out of Feyenoord may hit €15.2m/£13m. Explaining why, they claimed that figure would factor in the cost of bringing Slot’s coaching staff with him too.

Nevertheless, the financial aspect of the deal is not expected to be an issue. On the contrary, the Mail claimed a final agreement is expected to be in place by ‘the end of the weekend.’

Furthermore, trusted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stated on X on Friday evening: “Understand Liverpool and Feyenoord are now close to agree on compensation fee for Arne Slot as talks are progressing well also today.

“There are some details to clarify and then the final green light is expected to arrive soon.”

Slot to Liverpool thus appears only a matter of time and the Dutchman has already received the seal of approval from the man he’ll replace.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Klopp said of Slot: “If he is the one I like the way his team plays football and all the stuff I hear about him as a guy. A good coach.”

Why Liverpool soured on Ruben Amorim

Senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, echoed claims a ‘final agreement’ to bring Slot to Anfield is ‘close.’

Furthermore, Reddy outlined numerous reasons why Liverpool have chosen the Dutchman over fellow candidate Amorim.

Reddy wrote: ‘Sporting coach Ruben Amorim had made Liverpool’s shortlist, and despite the external noise over him, the club always maintained he was not the leading or preferred option

‘He ticked several requirements, but his playing approach – particularly using three at the back – and long-term vision did not fit the current squad nor the philosophy implemented through all age groups at Liverpool.

‘Suggestions that financial reasons were behind Amorim not being the frontrunner for the Anfield job has been termed fiction.

‘There has also been scepticism around the reasons for the 39-year-old’s very public meeting with West Ham, with one intermediary suggesting Amorim was trying to pressure Liverpool by showing them he had other options.

‘The club had already judged Slot as the better football fit before that point, as well as a superior communicator and connector.’

Slot operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation and deploys a high line, demands a high intensity approach and insists his side press high up the pitch.

Slot guided Feyenoord to just their second Eredivisie title since the turn of the century last season. He followed that up with a KNVB Cup (Dutch FA Cup) victory this term.

