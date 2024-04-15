Next Liverpool manager to decide on selling attacker Klopp barely uses, with bidding frenzy predicted

A decision on whether to stick or twist with Fabio Carvalho will rest with who replaces Jurgen Klopp as the next Liverpool manager, and one club have already signalled their intention to spend heavily if given the opportunity.

Liverpool succeeded at the second time of asking when landing Carvalho in the summer of 2022. The Reds had initially hoped to sign the former Fulham man six months prior, though failure to complete their deal before the January transfer deadline passed resulted in a six-month delay.

However, upon arriving at Anfield Carvalho has barely featured for his new club. The 21-year-old racked up just 638 minutes of action in his debut season and was duly loaned out to RB Leipzig ahead of the current campaign.

The spell in Germany did not pan out as any party would have hoped, with Carvalho restricted to just a single start in the Bundesliga.

The end result saw Liverpool cut the deal short in January before a second loan stint – this time to Championship side Hull City – was sanctioned.

Carvalho has looked a man reborn since moving to Hull and has bagged eight goals in 16 appearances for the club.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Carvalho’s return to form has roused interest in the player.

Klopp successor to decide on Carvalho

Taking to X on Sunday, Romano stated: “Fabio Carvalho, doing fantastic on loan to Hull City as he scored 8 goals in 16 games since he joined Championship side in January.

“Liverpool are happy with his performances while several clubs are showing interest ahead of summer window; Italian clubs and not only.”

According to a fresh update from Romano, the final decision on whether Liverpool should cash in on Carvalho will rest with their new manager.

“At the moment it’s just interest in terms of calling to ask for the situation, not a negotiation with Liverpool so it’s too early to discuss a potential formula of the deal or similar,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Liverpool won’t decide now, it will depend on new manager, there are many things to sort before discussing Fabio’s future but his performances are appreciated by many clubs.”

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is widely expected to replace Klopp in the Liverpool dugout.

Amorim generally deploys a 3-4-3 formation and Carvalho has generally operated either at centre-forward or as an attacking midfielder at Hull.

Carvalho lacks the necessary pace to be a truly effective winger in the top flight and the hope will be there’s a spot in central areas he can compete for under Klopp’s successor.

If there simply isn’t a natural fit, it may well be that Carvalho’s career with Liverpool is cut short at the two-year mark.

Hull to spend big on Carvalho, providing they’re promoted

In the event Liverpool do give the green light to a sale, loan club Hull have already made it perfectly clear they’re prepared to spend big.

However, whether a transfer to Hull is viable hinges entirely on whether they win promotion to the Premier League.

Hull currently sit seventh in the Championship table, six points off the final play-off position. The Tigers do have a game in hand on the two catchable teams (Norwich, West Brom) above them.

“I’m not going to say it’s easy because the financials are strong,” Hull’s executive vice-chairman Tan Kesler told i news in March.

“[Carvalho has] a Premier League level salary [and] Liverpool are going to demand quite a bit of a transfer fee for him.

“The chairman would want to sign him, he would do it in a heartbeat, if there’s no FFP, no regulations, no control, I’m sure we will invest to sign Fabio.

“If we’re promoted for sure we will pursue him because of the money we would be receiving, we would try to allocate those finances on players like Fabio.

“It can be unrealistic expectations for some of our fans but we’re very optimistic. If any of this happens we will do it because he’s someone we would love to have long term.”

