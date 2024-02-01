Propective new Liverpool manager Xabi Alonso has already picked his first signing as Reds boss according to a bold report, which claims he has made clear his wish to bring a prized Bayer Leverkusen jewel with him to Anfield.

The Reds are in the market for a new manager after waving Jurgen Klopp stunned the footballing world by announcing he will quit Anfield at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on nine glorious years on Merseyside. In that time, Klopp has won the Premier League and Champions League and will rightly be regarded as one of the best managers in their history.

Klopp has already made clear his wish to take a break from the game and return to a “normal life”, suggesting reports of him taking another role immediately after leaving Anfield look remote. To that end, talk of a move to Barcelona appear off the mark.

Who Liverpool opt for as his successor remains a topic of hot conversation, with FSG already well down the road in discussions on his successor, having known the news of Klopp’s exit plan since November.

And while their American owners will not go public with their choice so as not to distract Klopp and the players from their four-pronged trophy assault this season, reports on Thursday suggested Liverpool had already shortlisted two names for the upcoming vacancy.

And while the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank, Julian Nagelsmann and Ange Postecoglou have all been mentioned as contenders, it seems the name on everyone’s lips is that of former Reds midfielder Alonso.

Bayer boss plays down speculation

To that end, the iconic former Reds star certainly ticks all the boxes, especially given his success in leading Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga on something of a limited budget and having the side on course for a historic first Bundesliga crown in their 119-year history.

As a result, it would be completely understandable if FSG were to make a beeline for the 42-year-old, though he has done his best to both quosh those rumours for now to ensure his Leverkusen side remain on track for the job in hand.

With Alonso determined to ensure nothing takes away from his players’ focus, the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder offered something of a terse reply when asked again recently about the upcoming Liverpool vacancy.

“I am not in that moment to think about the next step. I’m in a great place, I’m enjoying it and I think it’s the right place. That’s all I can say.”

Alonso added: “What’s going to happen in the future I don’t know and I don’t really care at the moment.”

All the same, strong reports from Spain claim Alonso has given his word to Liverpool that he will hold talks over the vacancy once the season reaches its finish.

Xabi Alonso ‘picks first Liverpool signing’

Furthermore, it’s also claimed that Alonso has already made clear to Reds chiefs of the man who could well become his first signing at Anfield, with the bold claims reporting the Spaniard has outlined his wish to bring Bayer star Florian Wirtz with him.

The Germany playmaker is enjoying an outstanding season and is one of the main reasons why Bayer are challenging for the Bundesliga, having scored eight goals and added 11 assists from 25 appearances in all competitions.

Admired by some of the biggest clubs all over Europe – including Manchester City, who reportedly see Wirtz as Kevin De Bruyne’s heir – it’s now suggested Liverpool will ‘take advantage of the possible arrival’ of Alonso to seal a deal for Wirtz that would set the Reds back a huge €75m (£64m).

Quite where that would leave Dominik Szoboszlai who occupies a similar position is not considered in the report, with it claimed that Wirtz is seen as ‘being the key piece on which the Spanish coach would seek to start his adventure at Anfield’.

Meanwhile, former Reds star John Barnes has also endorsed the potential appointment of Alonso.

Evaluating the credentials of the leading candidates, he stated: “Roberto De Zerbi has been at Brighton for up to a year now so I don’t think that’s the right hire as well as he’s done at Brighton.

“I think Xabi Alonso will be an ideal replacement. He knows the club and the fans love him so he’s already coming in with an affiliation and a successful period at the club.

“He’s been a successful manager in terms of what he’s done at Bayer Leverkusen so it’s an obvious choice. I don’t think there are many great candidates. Once upon a time you had the Ancelotti’s and the Mourinho’s.

“Ange Postecoglou is a top manager but he’s only been at Tottenham since the summer so him coming to Liverpool would be a shock. Xabi Alonso would be the natural one.”

