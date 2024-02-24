Liverpool fans have been warned a major summer of upheaval could see two of their biggest stars follow Jurgen Klopp out the exit door – and how a devastating knock-on effect could dissuade Xabi Alonso from taking on the job with his eyes on another role instead.

The red half of Merseyside will this weekend descend on London for the Carabao Cup final, where they take on Chelsea at Wembley. Hoping to win the seventh trophy of the Klopp era, Sunday’s match will hopefully tick off for Liverpool leg one of a possible quadruple. Indeed, with the Reds still in the hunt for four major honours, this could prove the most successful season yet of the German’s reign.

As a result, finding a suitable replacement for him in the Anfield hotseat is likely to prove the single-most important decision of the FSG era on Merseyside.

And while a number of top candidates have seemingly been touted for the top job, the name on everyone’s lips is their talismanic former midfield maestro Alonso.

DON’T MISS: Assessing Xabi Alonso’s 12 signings as Bayer Leverkusen boss: Arsenal gem; Man City, West Ham targets

However, persuading the Spanish coach to quit the Bundesliga table-toppers is far from cut and dried with the 42-year-old also being named as Bayern Munich’s No 1 contender to replace Thomas Tuchel this summer and amid our exclusive that Alonso is happy where he is and may even reject the Liverpool job given several fears he has over taking on such a high-profile role.

Now a severe warning siren has been sent off for FSG about the prospects of Alonso accepting the chance to succeed Klopp, with a former Premier League star tipping the Spaniard to opt for a move to Bayern Munich.

Salah, Van Dijk tipped to quit Liverpool and force Alonso rethink

With the Reds preparing for Sunday’s final, the warning comes from Troy Deeney, who is telling their supporters to not only prepare for a changing of the guard but also with a fear that two of their other top stars in Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk could also follow Klopp out the door.

As a result, former Watford and Birmingham striker Deeney reckons the level of the rebuild at Anfield may well put Alonso off the job.

He wrote in his column for The Sun: ‘For everyone involved with Liverpool this is probably as good as it will get for some time – and I think they all know it.

‘Next season the Reds will be without Jurgen Klopp and they could be without Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk too.

‘Trying to replace Salah will be like replacing three players. Meanwhile Van Dijk is not just one of the best central defenders in the world but an outstanding leader, too.

‘With just a year left on his contract, Van Dijk could be off and he will be almost impossible to replace.’

Turning his attention to Alonso, Deeney added: ‘I don’t think Liverpool will be able to tempt Xabi Alonso to Anfield either.

‘Alonso has a choice of Bayern Munich or Liverpool and I reckon he will choose Bayern because he will have greater financial clout there and will not face such a major rebuild.

‘Liverpool don’t have the money or pulling power to attract the very best in the world. Klopp wanted Jude Bellingham last summer but didn’t get him.

‘That kind of thing might be one reason why Klopp has decided to call it a day this season.

‘It must be exhausting trying to compete with Manchester City year in, year out when you don’t have the same level of finances.’

READ MORE: Real Madrid allow Liverpool to make €60m transfer in superb deal that’s a win-win for both