Xabi Alonso may be out of the running for the Liverpool job with Ruben Amorim now a firm contender

Liverpool bosses are facing up to the reality that they likey miss out on Xabi Alonso after strong reports in Germany made it clear he will move to Bayern Munich instead this summer with FSG having to move on to their second choice and with the reasons for the Spaniard’s snub now becoming clear.

The Merseysiders are now into the final three months of the Jurgen Klopp reign after the German’s massive announcement in January that this would be his final season at the Anfield helm. Having bossed Liverpool since October 2015, the German – who has won seven major trophies during his time at the helm – has run out of steam and needs to take a year-long break from the game to recharge his batteries.

However, finding his successor is not going to be easy, with Klopp departing Anfield as a genuine club legend and widely regarded as one of the greatest and most charismatic managers in their history.

Thankfully for FSG, they have not been short of reputable options to succeed him in the Anfield dug-out with the likes of Ruben Amorin, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann among those holding a favourable reputation among the Liverpool hierarchy.

However, the name on everyone’s lips has been Alonso, who has worked wonders in his first senior management role with Bayer Leverkusen. They current sit top of the Bundesliga by 10 points from 11-time reigning champions Bayern Munich, who have just 10 games left to overhaul them and prevent Leverkusen claiming a first title in their 119-year history.

And with Klopp himself even endorsing Alonso as his apparent successor, it seemed all the boxes were in place for the Reds to make their move.

Reasons for Xabi Alonso snub to Liverpool emerge

Klopp said recently when asked about the prospects of Alonso succeeding him: “Xabi is doing an incredible job.

“The ‘dinosaurs’ like Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola and myself will not do it for 20 more years but the next generation is already there. I would say Xabi is stand-out in that department.

“He was a world-class player, like a coach already, and the team he has set up is exceptional. Not only the points tally but the way they play.”

However, Liverpool have not been the 42-year-old’s only suitors with another of his former clubs in Bayern Munich recently stating their aims at luring him to the Allianz Arena as a successor to Thomas Tuchel, who will depart at the end of the season.

And with TEAMtalk exclusively sounding the alarm bells for FSG and revealing the reasons why Alonso is inclined to snub Liverpool, those fears have now elevated on to new heights following a worrying update from Germany.

Indeed, having revealed on Monday that Bayern have also held talks with Alonso over succeeding Tuchel at the end of the season, Sky Deutschland have now confidentally proclaimed that the 42-year-old has given his word that, if he does change clubs this summer, it will be for Bayern.

And confirming our report from 10 days ago, their reporter Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that the fear of stepping into Klopp’s shoes will see Alonso turn his back on the move to Anfield.

He said: “They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool. Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.”

Next Liverpool manager: FSG step up Ruben Amorim hunt

Plettenberg’s claims follows an earlier warning by Bernd Schuster who has also cautioned Alonso about leaving Leverkusen too quickly.

“Xabi’s situation reminds me of a similar situation I was in a few years ago,” Schuster told Bild.

“Back then, I coached my team Getafe into the European Cup and then went to Real Madrid. Afterwards I thought to myself that I would have liked to have played with Getafe as a smaller club in the European Cup (Champions League).

“This was the first time in Europe for this club in its history and would therefore have been a very nice story. So, it’s hard to decide.

“I would understand Xabi in every decision he makes. But what I can say for sure is that sometimes you have to be careful not to want everything too quickly.

“As a young coach you still have a lot to learn. And if, like Xabi, you already have your own team that he has strongly brought together and developed, it is also a really interesting task to go one step further with this team.”

As a result, Liverpool are now facing up to the strong possibility of missing out on their No 1 choice for the role and having to explore alternative options.

And as TEAMtalk revealed last week, their second choice for the job is Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim, who has worked wonders with the Portuguese giants.

While only being 39 himself, Amorim has more than four years experience in management and, having led Sporting to the 2021 Primeira Liga title, has taken charge of well over 200 matches.

Amorin’s appointment would cost Liverpool some €30m (£25.7m) owing to the release clause in his deal – a figure FSG would not be afraid to meet if they decide he is the right man for the job.

But his stats have wowed FSG who are now understood to be doing their due dillegence on Amorim around his possible appointment at Anfield and talks over his potential appointment are likely to begin with utmost urgency.

He currently has a 70.30 win percentage record having won 142 of the 202 matches he has been in charge of the capital club.

