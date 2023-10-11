Next Liverpool midfield exit takes shape as Barcelona use familiar tactic to aim for star Xavi knows inside out

A return to Barcelona could be on the cards for Thiago Alcantara if he runs down his contract with Liverpool, according to reports.

Thiago is due to become a free agent at the end of the season unless Liverpool offer him a contract extension, which is something they are currently divided about. He is one of their few remaining experienced midfielders, but is also frequently unavailable due to physical issues.

In the event of Thiago leaving Liverpool on a free transfer next summer, one option could be for him to go back to Barcelona, where he began his career. According to ESPN, he is on Xavi’s shortlist of potential targets.

Barcelona are still focusing on the free market for ways to improve their squad. One area they still want to upgrade is the base of their midfield, where they lost Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami and brought back Oriol Romeu from Girona over the summer.

Like Thiago, Romeu came through the Barcelona academy before embarking on different challenges. Perhaps in 2024, Thiago could follow in his footsteps.

That said, it does not appear that Thiago is at the top of the Barcelona shortlist yet. Their dream target is Joshua Kimmich, who will not be a free agent next summer but should only have one year remaining on his deal with Bayern Munich.

If Kimmich remains out of reach, Barcelona could turn to Thiago. Other options on their shortlist, per the report, include Arsenal’s Jorginho and Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez.

Thiago recently rejected chances to leave Liverpool for destinations in Turkey or Saudi Arabia, thus avoiding becoming part of their midfield exodus this summer. Perhaps a move back to La Liga – and specifically with Barcelona – would hold more appeal to him.

How would Thiago fit in back at Barcelona?

Barcelona admire Thiago for his functionality in various midfield roles. While they are on the lookout for a no.6 to compete with Romeu, which is a task he could fulfil, they would also benefit from Thiago’s ability to play as a no.8.

During his first spell with the Blaugrana, Thiago made 101 appearances – in 50 of which he was on the same pitch as Xavi – and scored 11 goals. He also got 59 appearances for the B team to his name. He only really featured prominently in two seasons for the first team, though, before following Pep Guardiola to Bayern Munich.

At Liverpool, Thiago has subsequently played 97 times, scoring three goals. Injuries have kept him on the sidelines so far this season and when he returns he might not be as prominent in a midfield department that has welcomed Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo since he last played.

There might also be plans to invest further in a natural defensive midfielder for the long term in 2024, which could push Thiago further down the pecking order. On the flipside, losing him would remove another experienced figure from an increasingly youthful department after the summer exits of senior players like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

