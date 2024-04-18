Liverpool have identified Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their top target to replace Jurgen Klopp and are set to make the first concrete move towards securing his signature.

The Reds initially wanted to bring Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to Anfield, but he will remain with the Bundesliga champions-elect for at least another season.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Alonso was offered a three-year deal by Liverpool, which he considered and eventually turned down.

Now, our sources have confirmed that Liverpool are preparing to offer Amorim the same deal as the Reds’ CEO of football Michael Edwards steps up his efforts to bring in the coach.

Positive talks have been held between Liverpool and Amorim’s representatives, despite him playing down links with the Merseyside club.

The 39-year-old coach has enjoyed great success with Sporting, guiding the Portuguese giants to four major trophies so far. He is also on the verge of winning a fifth, with his team seven points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga.

Ruben Amorim is the clear favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp

TEAMtalk sources state that while Liverpool are confident that Amorim will agree to the three-year contract they are set to offer him, they are still doing their due diligence on other targets.

Former Bayern Munich and Croatia boss Niko Kovac is one man the Reds have on their radar should they miss out on Amorim, for example.

A lot could change before the end of the season but we understand that the Sporting boss remains the clear frontrunner to replace Klopp.

No official announcement will be made before the end of the campaign, however, as Liverpool and Sporting are still both chasing domestic titles.

Amorim is considered to be one of the best young coaches in Europe. He has similar traits to Klopp in that he likes his teams to attack with a fluid front three.

He also puts an emphasis on pressing high up the pitch, with all players expected to contribute defensively regardless of their position.

This, in theory, makes him an ideal successor to Klopp for Liverpool and therefore, it’s no surprise to see their determination to bring him in.

Nothing is finalised until Amorim signs on the dotted line, but everything points towards him becoming the next Liverpool manager.