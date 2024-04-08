Next Liverpool manager: Euro giants expect Michael Edwards’ top target to leave as concrete negotiations begin

Ruben Amorim is the new favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has emerged as the new frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after Xabi Alonso announced his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds are big admirers of the 39-year-old Sporting boss who is widely considered to be one of the best young coaches in European football.

It was revealed on Sunday that Liverpool can trigger an €10m (approx. £8.5m) release clause in Amorim’s contract to bring him in this summer.

TEAMtalk can now exclusively reveal that Sporting’s players expect Amorim to leave the club this summer amid the links with top clubs across Europe.

Amorim has already guided the Portuguese giants to four major trophies and they currently sit top of the Primera Liga, four points ahead of closest rivals Benfica having played a game less.

Along with Liverpool, Chelsea are known to be admirers of the coach, although they will give under-fire boss Mauricio Pochettino every chance to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool ‘make contact’ with Ruben Amorim’s agents

TEAMtalk sources state that a departure from Sporting for Amorim this summer is increasingly likely and Liverpool are the favourites to win the race for his signature.

This comes amid claims from journalist Bruno Andrade, who states that Liverpool have already ‘made contact’ with Amorim’s representatives over a deal.

The Merseyside club have now been made ‘fully aware’ of what they must do to bring him in.

Recruitment chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are ‘directly managing’ the club’s appointment of a new manager.

There is no ‘direct contact’ with Amorim at this stage – only with his agents – but that is ‘expected to happen in the coming weeks.’

Liverpool are reportedly keen to reach an agreement with the manager before the end of the season.

However, no official announcement will be made until the end of the campaign given Liverpool and Sporting are still chasing domestic titles.

Interestingly, Andrade adds that Liverpool may offer Sporting a package ‘with a friendly thrown in’ or could agree to ‘send a youngster there on loan’ to ensure negotiations go smoothly.

At this stage, everything points towards Amorim replacing Klopp at Anfield, but living up to the German manager’s legacy with the Reds will be quite the challenge.

