Next Liverpool manager: FSG told three reasons why Xabi Alonso should be ‘first choice’ over De Zerbi, Postecoglou

Liverpool have been told to go all out for the capture of Xabi Alonso, as the Reds aim to find a top-class replacement for club legend Jurgen Klopp.

On Friday, Klopp stunned both Liverpool and the Premier League as a whole by announcing his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season. The German is contracted to Liverpool until June 2026 but has opted to leave early as he is running out of energy to continue managing at the highest level.

It is expected that Klopp will take at least a year out from management before potentially returning with the German national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp’s momentous decision means Liverpool have around six months to narrow down their list of possible targets and identify the coach who can continue the incredible work the 56-year-old has done on Merseyside.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso is high up in the thinking of the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group. Another firm target is Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, while Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim have also been linked with the role.

Jermaine Pennant, who made 81 appearances for Liverpool between 2006 and 2009, has now given his verdict on the managerial search. He thinks Alonso should be Liverpool’s main target due to the great style of play he has instilled at Bayer Leverkusen, the love Liverpool fans already have for him, as well as the ‘cool and calm’ attitude the 42-year-old possesses.

“My first choice for Liverpool has to be Xabi Alonso. He’s ripping the league apart in Germany,” Pennant said in a recent interview (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Is it risky because he’s so new to management? Yes, but Klopp was new to the Premier League after doing well in Germany. But the way he has Bayer Leverkusen playing makes him Liverpool’s favourite.

Liverpool ‘legend’ Xabi Alonso can replace Klopp – pundit

“It’s so hard to replace Klopp. It doesn’t matter who gets nominated, there will be murmurs about them. To fill Klopp’s boots is near enough impossible unless you get a Pep Guardiola.

“He [Alonso] was a legend at Liverpool so to come to Anfield, he’d be automatically loved straight away. It would be the equivalent of [Steven] Gerrard coming home but I think Alonso is the best selection.

“Alonso was so cool and calm, it didn’t matter where he was he could handle it. He’s such a cool guy! Leverkusen are no small club, to be topping Bayern is already a lot of pressure and he’s handling that well.”

As the former winger points out, Alonso has worked wonders at Leverkusen this season. They may have been held to a goalless draw by Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, but they still sit top of the Bundesliga with a two-point lead on Bayern.

Leverkusen could also win other silverware, as they have made it through to the DFB-Pokal quarter-final and are one of the favourites to lift this season’s Europa League crown.

Leverkusen’s incredible form suggests that Alonso would be able to continue getting the best out of Liverpool’s talented crop of players, should he decide to return to the north west of England.

