Next Liverpool manager: Timeline set for FSG to land title-winning Klopp replacement after crucial update

Liverpool have yet to begin formal discussions with Ruben Amorim over filling their managerial position, though the Reds have learned when he will be ready to discuss a move, according to a report.

Liverpool are searching for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season. The German’s contract lasts until June 2026 but he is running out of energy and does not want this to affect Liverpool’s success.

As would be expected, several highly impressive coaches have been linked with the role, including Premier League bosses Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The frontrunner is thought to be former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso, who has done a brilliant job at Bayer Leverkusen. Although, he is not the only option from a European club that Liverpool are considering.

On Saturday, it emerged that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are interested in Amorim of Sporting CP.

Portuguese newspaper Record have now provided an update on the situation. They dismiss recent suggestions that Liverpool are already in talks over the 39-year-old’s capture, as the tactician has told his agent he wants to wait until the summer before discussing his next move.

Amorim is fully focused on helping Sporting end the campaign on a high. They currently sit top of the Primeira Liga table, one point ahead of Benfica, while they also remain in the Europa League and Portuguese cup.

As such, Liverpool will have to wait until the end of the season before they can negotiate with Amorim and try to get a deal for him over the line.

Liverpool must spend £17m to snare Ruben Amorim

There is risk to the Reds landing Amorim, as he has never managed outside of his native Portugal before. Although, he could still help Liverpool shine.

Despite his young age for a manager, Amorim has already built up a great reputation, having helped Sporting to win the league title, Portuguese cup and Portuguese super cup in recent seasons.

Amorim has a huge €20million (£17m) release clause in his Sporting contract, but FSG might be willing to pay this if they decide on him as the best successor to Klopp.

